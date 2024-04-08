3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Monday 4/8/24

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Betting lines via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and odds may change after this article is published.

MLB DFS Value Plays

Spencer Turnbull, P, Phillies ($7,700)

There isn't a glaring value arm for tonight's main slate, but Spencer Turnbull is intriguing in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Though Turnbull has only found himself in the Philadelphia Phillies' rotation because of an injury to Taijuan Walker, the righty looked sharp in his first start against the Cincinnati Reds. Turnbull picked up the win against Cincy last week, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out seven. He gave up just three hits and did not walk a batter.

While his velocity was down across the board, Turnbull forced a 58.3% groundball rate. With a career 50% groundball rate, that's been a strength of his throughout his six-year MLB carer.

Tonight, Turnbull travels to Busch Stadium -- an above-average venue for pitchers, per Statcast's Park Factor -- to take on a Cards lineup that's struggled to open the year. St. Louis ranks just 19th in runs per game (4.10) after 10 games this season, and they've particularly struggled against righties.

Granted, we're dealing with small samples here, but the Cardinals currently rank 21st in wOBA (.288), 25th in ISO (.117), and 20th in OPS (.641) against right-handed pitchers. Add in their 27.1% strikeout rate in that split (third highest), and it's clear St. Louis has been a fantasy-friendly matchup for righties early in the year.

Mild weather shouldn't play much of a factor at Busch Stadium, but the Cardinals still have just a 4.23 implied team total tonight.

Coupled with Philly's -106 moneyline odds, Turnbull has a chance to pick up a win behind a strong offense. That's enough to consider him as a salary-saver tonight, allowing more flexibility at hitter with several quality stacks on tonight's main slate.

Randal Grichuk, OF, Diamondbacks ($2,900)

Since being active from IL, Randal Grichuk has started and hit sixth in two consecutive games against left-handed pitchers for the Arizona Diamondbacks. With Arizona sporting a slate-high 5.82 implied total against southpaw Kyle Freeland, Grichuk's low salary is well worth a look tonight.

Grichuk racked up a pair of hits in his first outing before going 0-for-3 yesterday. He's coming off a strong 2023 where he compiled a .333 wOBA and his highest hard-hit rate (45.0%) since 2016. He was especially strong against lefties last season, posting a .415 wOBA and .279 ISO. For his career, Grichuk owns a .821 OPS against southpaws compared to .735 against righties.

That puts him in a nice spot to produce against Kyle Freeland. Freeland's off to a dreadful start this season, having surrendered 19 hits, 17 runs, and four walks across just 5.2 innings. The D-backs routed him for 10 hits and 10 runs on Opening Day, and it won't get any easier in his first Coors Field start of the season tonight.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Grichuk is -120 to record 2+ total bases and +115 to record an RBI.

It's a dream matchup for Grichuk against a lefty playing at the single best ballpark for right-handed hitters. He's a vital part of any D-Backs stack tonight and can certainly be considered as a one-off, too.

Harold Ramirez, OF, Rays ($2,600)

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to face the Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Anderson. With a southpaw on the bump, we can turn to Harold Ramirez for some value.

The right-handed Ramirez is an absolute menace against left-handed pitching, and the Rays bump him up to second in the order when they're facing a lefty starter. That's happened twice already this season with Ramirez going 3-for-5 and notching 15.7 FanDuel points in the most recent lefty matchup.

That's something we've come to expect from the 29-year-old. He registered a .415 wOBA and .966 OPS against southpaws in 2023 and owns a career .352 wOBA in that split -- compared to a .306 wOBA against righties.

Those favorable splits are even more enticing given Tyler Anderson's track record. The 34-year-old is coming off a 2023 season that saw him post the second-worst SIERA (5.23), strikeout rate (18.9%), and walk rate (10.2%) of his career. He's finished with a SIERA north of 4.20 in five of the last six years.

While he did get off to a strong start in his first outing by tossing 7.0 scoreless innings, it came against the lowly Miami Marlins. Notably, his average fastball and cutter velocity was down from 2023.

numberFire projects Ramirez for 12.9 FanDuel points, making him the second-best point per dollar value among hitters (4.98 FanDuel points per $1,000).

In the two-hole and with favorable splits on his side, Harold Ramirez makes for a strong value regardless of whether you're stacking Rays or playing him as a one-off tonight.

FanDuel is running a special offer to celebrate the solar eclipse! All customers get a 50% Profit Boost to use for any live wager on any MLB game on April 8th—only available to claim between 2:00PM and 5:00PM ET. See the promotions page for more details.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.