3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Monday 4/8/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.80 | Opposing Pitcher: Julio Teheran

The Atlanta Braves possess one of the most potent lineups in baseball, and they'll look to wreak havoc against Julio Teheran, who spent the first nine years of his career with the Braves. Teheran is set to make his first start of the season after recently signing with the New York Mets, so it remains to be seen how deep he pitches into Monday's contest.

Teheran made 11 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, logging a 4.58 SIERA, 41.6% hard-hit rate, 10.0% barrel rate, and only a 17.4% strikeout rate. Those numbers don't bode well for Teheran against arguably the league's best lineup.

Although it's early in the season, the Braves boast the eighth-lowest strikeout rate (19.0%) while also leading all of baseball in ISO (.266), wOBA (.432), and wRC+ (167) against right-handed pitching. Despite recording the fifth-worst flyball rate (30.8%) versus right-handed pitchers, Atlanta still is tied for the fifth-most home runs (10) in the split.

Once the Braves increase their launch angle on some of these pitches from right-handers, we could see their power metrics improve even more.

It goes without saying that we'll want to try to get the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,300), Ozzie Albies ($4,000), Austin Riley ($3,900), and Matt Olson ($4,300) in our lineups. Acuna has gotten off to a slow start this season, but the fact Teheran was in the ninth percentile in whiff rate (20.2%) last year puts the reigning NL MVP in a prime spot to explode on Monday.

In what is an extremely deep Braves lineup, don't ignore the likes of Marcell Ozuna ($3,700), Michael Harris II ($3,200), and Jarred Kelenic ($2,700). Ozuna is amid a seven-game hit streak that includes four homers while Harris owns the 23rd-best hard-hit rate (54.2%) thus far.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Implied Total: 5.86 | Opposing Pitcher: Kyle Freeland

Seeing that there is a game taking place at Coors Field on the main slate, we can't forget to include the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Colorado Rockies are trotting out Kyle Freeland, which has the Diamondbacks holding the highest implied total of the team's on Monday's slate.

It has been a disastrous start for Freeland, who has a 5.67 SIERA, 54.8% hard-hit rate, and 16.1% barrel rate with just a 10.0% strikeout rate through two outings. The veteran left-hander's numbers weren't much better in 2023 after he finished in the first percentile in whiff rate (17.1%) and second percentile in strikeout rate (13.9%) while also being in the 18th percentile in average exit velocity (90.2 MPH).

Freeland is currently giving up the highest average exit velocity (94.7 MPH) in the majors to begin the season.

Things won't get much better for Freeland as the Diamondbacks have the third-best wOBA (.384), eighth-best ISO (.175), fourth-best wRC+ (138), and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (15.8%) to left-handed pitching this season. While it's early in the 2024 campaign, Arizona is tied for the most plate appearances (177) against left-handed pitchers, so the sample isn't meaningless.

With Freeland on the bump, we'll want to focus on using Ketel Marte ($4,400), Lourdes Gurriel ($3,900), and Christian Walker ($4,200) at the top of the order. Marte and Gurriel are both top 20 in ISO while also registering a strikeout rate of 12% or lower versus southpaws this season.

Corbin Carroll ($4,000) is worth consideration despite being in a lefty-lefty matchup while there is value in inserting Randal Grichuk ($2,900), Gabriel Moreno ($3,100), and Blaze Alexander ($3,300) into your lineups. Moreno has the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (6.1%) among qualified batters so far this season, and his chances of making contact are heightened against a pitcher like Freeland.

Philadelphia Phillies

Implied Total: 4.23 | Opposing Pitcher: Miles Mikolas

Even though the Philadelphia Phillies have the ninth-highest implied total on the main slate, according to numberFire's heat map, they have an advantageous matchup versus Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite seeing an increase in strikeout rate from 15.9% in 2023 to 19.6% in the early part of the 2024 season, Mikolas also owns a 1.65 WHIP and 1.74 HR/9 in his first two starts. Mikolas was in the first percentile in whiff rate (16.7%) and 11th percentile in expected ERA (5.44) a season ago, and it doesn't appear he'll be much better for the Cardinals this season.

On the surface, the Phillies have gotten off to a sluggish start against righties, producing the sixth-worst wOBA (.277) and third-worst wRC+ (71) versus that handedness. At the same time, Philadelphia is registering the third-highest HR/FB rate (17.5%) and 13th-best ISO (.152) when facing right-handed pitching.

With Mikolas pitching to contact often, Kyle Schwarber ($3,800), Trea Turner ($3,200), and Bryce Harper ($3,900) are enticing options on the Phillies. Harper is currently on a five-game hitting streak, which includes five extra-base hits, three homers, and seven RBIs.

The ancillary options in Philly's lineup include Alec Bohm ($3,000), Bryson Stott ($3,000), and J.T. Realmuto ($3,100). Bohm has tallied six hits -- including three extra-base hits -- with zero strikeouts in nine career plate appearances against Mikolas.

