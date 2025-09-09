2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 2

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books.

Sunday's day action was fairly tame thanks to low-scoring affairs and chalky outcomes.

Thankfully, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills swooped in at the buzzer to deliver football fans an all-timer. Josh Allen and company erased a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes to overcome a combined 333-yard performance from Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers. Beautiful stuff from both sides.

Primetime games are firmly back in style -- the island games ranked first, third, fourth, and fifth in scoring for the week and each game was decided by one possession. We could be in for a thrilling fate this go around, too, as the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers will open up Week 2 in a Thursday Night Football match that is showing a 3.5-point spread and 48.5 total.

What else is in store for this week? Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we look ahead to Week 2.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 2

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Philadelphia Eagles 1 6.53 83.7% 63.5% 12.6% Buffalo Bills 2 5.52 91.5% 80.1% 12.8% Baltimore Ravens 3 5.28 78.2% 52.1% 9.2% Green Bay Packers 4 4.71 77.2% 45.3% 8.1% Detroit Lions 5 4.40 58.9% 24.6% 5.6% Los Angeles Chargers 6 3.21 76.3% 47.4% 6.5% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 2.66 75.6% 65.8% 5.2%

There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it: the Miami Dolphins are the biggest losers from Week 1.

Miami was, technically speaking, the biggest loser thanks to falling by the week's largest deficit (25), but it goes much deeper than that. The Dolphins -- namely Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill -- were putting off doom and gloom vibes all preseason. The offense promptly put up about as many points (8) as turnovers (3) in Sunday's blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. And with all due respect to Daniel Jones, this Fins team somehow managed to make Danny Dimes look historically good after the Colts became the first NFL team since 1977 to score on every possession.

The Dolphins will look ahead to a winnable home opener against the New England Patriots this Sunday, but we are well within our right to be as down on the Dolphins as they are on themself.

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of our biggest risers of the week after pulling off a 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo. Justin Herbert was special, posting 318 passing yards and 3 touchdown passes on a 73.5% completion rate. Xavier Worthy went down with a dislocated shoulder -- yet another blow to a Kansas City receiving corps that is already missing Rashee Rice (suspension). It's tough timing, as the Chiefs are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

If you, like me, weren't able to get a firm read on the San Francisco 49ers in their 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks, don't expect much clarity in Week 2. George Kittle (hamstring) is set to miss a few weeks while Brock Purdy (shoulder, toe) is at risk of missing Sunday's affair versus the New Orleans Saints. We may be getting a Spencer Rattler vs. Mac Jones masterclass in Week 2.

The Detroit Lions were bullied by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Does the 27-13 outcome say more about the Packers or the Lions? The NFC North is where dreams go to die, and this Sunday's Chicago Bears at Lions showdown feels like the most important game of the week. Both sides are at risk of going down 0-2 in the division, and we'll get to see how much Ben Johnson means to the Bears -- and how much he meant to the Lions.

I'm putting four AFC teams under "they might have a pulse" categorization coming out of Week 1: the Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets (at Bills), Jaguars (at Cincinnati Bengals), and Colts (vs. Denver Broncos) will all draw tough matchups in Week 2. For our sake, it will be nice to see these groups get battle tested early on.

The Eagles take home the top spot in our power rankings, but I'm giving the crown to Matt Prater and the Bills for being the most memorable part of Week 1.

