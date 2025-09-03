3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 9/3/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream are one of the best teams in the WNBA. Since the All-Star break, they sport a 109.3 offensive rating (second-best), 99.5 defensive rating (best), and +9.8 net rating (second-best) en route to a 13-5 record.

But the Los Angeles Sparks have become a bold group in their own right, and I like them to keep tonight's contest within seven points.

The Sparks' defense has been a rough scene all season, but the firepower from their offense continues to save them. Los Angeles touts a 109.1 offensive rating (second-best) and 55.0% effective field goal percentage (second-best) across their last 20 contests. They're operating at a league-fast pace in this stretch, too, which has allowed them to average a mighty 89.9 points per game. In a 40-minute basketball game, packing on that many points is bound to keep you within striking distance. That's what we've seen with the Sparks, who have covered a seven-point spread in 16 of their last 19 games.

Los Angeles has also been valiant on the road, producing a 7-2 record and league-best offensive rating at visiting venues since July 5th. I think they'll keep this one close.

Since entering the league in 2017, Kelsey Plum has drilled 578 threes (fifth-most among active players) on a stellar 38.4% three-point percentage.

She's one of the best shooters around and has nailed three-plus threes in 52.6% of games (20 out of 38 contests) this season -- up from the 38.7% implied probability on these +158 odds.

We're getting a discount on Plum's made threes prop due to her poor shooting as of late, but I'm more than willing to back the regression effort. Plum has gone a sorry 8 for 34 (23.5%) from distance across her last five games but held a 37.2% 3P% before that stretch. Atlanta has a strong defense but Plum did go off for 27 points on 4 for 9 shooting from behind the arc the one other time she's met up with them this season.

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Angel Reese is back and better than ever, averaging 28.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) in the five games since returning from a weeks-long injury absence. She went for 30 and 35 PR her last two times out, and we can look for her to eclipse 28.5 PR in tonight's friendly matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun have the second-worst net rating (-12.2) and third-worst defensive rating (108.5) in the WNBA. They cough up the fourth-most points and third-most rebounds per game, which should lend itself to a monstrous night for Angel on the boards.

Angel has surpassed 28.5 PR in 12 of her last 17 games and has had three days of rest since her last contest. Reese is currently tied with A'ja Wilson for the league lead in rebounds (364), and I'm expecting her to take a firm lead in said stat category by the end of the night.

