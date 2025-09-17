3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 9/17/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

The WNBA playoffs have been elite in the early going, and this Mercury-Liberty series likely takes the cake.

Both sides finished the regular season with a 27-17 record and probably didn't imagine drawing such a brutal matchup in the first round. The Liberty took Game 1 in Phoenix after grinding out a 76-69 overtime victory. I like New York's chances to send the Mercury packing and cover a 4.5-point spread tonight.

The defending champs would have shown better regular-season marks had Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones each not missed 11 games this year. They're at full health and top form just in time for the playoffs. Tonight, they could show us why they earn such a huge bump at home.

New York had a 17-5 record and +12.1 net rating at home compared to a 10-12 record and -1.7 net rating on the road this regular season. It doesn't get more drastic than that. Last postseason, the Liberty went 6-1 at Barclays Center.

Despite winning Game 1 by seven points, the Liberty have a ton to clean up heading into this one. They went a meh 10 for 33 from behind the arc and committed 10 more turnovers than the Mercury on Sunday. We can expect superior three-point luck tonight, as New York shows a 37.7% 3P% at home compared to a 33.3% 3P% on the road. They also show a +0.9 turnover margin at home -- up from a -1.1 turnover margin on the road.

Satou Sabally went an ugly 2 for 17 from the field in Game 1. Across four games this year where Jones and Stewart both played, Sabally has gone 13 for 57 from the field (22.8% FG%). The Liberty have her number, and it doesn't help that Sabally posted an inefficient 36.9% FG% on the road this season. The Mercury need a big game from her tonight. I don't necessarily trust her to have one.

None of Jones, Stewart, or Sabrina Ionescu went haywire in Game 1, but we know the possibility of that is always lurking. I think the Liberty will wrap this series up tonight.

Stewart scored over 15.5 points in 21 out of 30 games (70.0%) this season and went for 18 points in Game 1.

I'm taking the plus money here.

Stewart aggravated her knee at the end of Game 1 but plans to play tonight and stated her pain level is a 3 out of 10. The veteran averaged 18.3 points per game in the regular season despite blowouts and a return from injury limiting her minutes at times. She's bound to play 35-plus minutes in any competitive postseason contest and logged 40 minutes on Sunday, making over 15.5 points a soft task as reportedly good to go.

Notably, Stewart is averaging 20.6 points in games where she's played 32-plus minutes. She's gone over 15.5 points in 15 out of 16 contests in the split.

Playing at home in a must-win game if the Liberty are to avoid a sudden-death bout on Friday, Stewart is my favorite bet in the prop market for today.

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries

The Minnesota Lynx destroyed the Golden State Valkyries by a score of 101-72 in Game 1.

This one-versus-eight seed matchup is expected to end tonight, as the Lynx tout -620 moneyline odds. I like the Valks to put up some fight at home, and we can get exposure to that by asking Janelle Salaun to drill a pair of three-pointers.

Salaun led the team in minutes (36) in Game 1 and went 3 for 7 from downtown. Since the All-Star break -- which is also when Golden State lost Kayla Thornton -- Salaun has made at least two threes in 13 out of 23 games, including 9 out of 11 home games.

Golden State famously led the league in three-point attempts per game (29.9) this season and the Lynx allowed them to play their style with 31 3PA on Sunday. Volume alone could force Salaun to clear this prop.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.