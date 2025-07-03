Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course

Sure, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is kinda the undercard for the Cup Series each week.

But the true heavyweight bout this weekend will take place there.

Shane Van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch will go head-to-head for just the second time in Xfinity. Zilisch took the first round when he won his first ever Xfinity race in Watkins Glen. These two have combined to win five of eight road-course races in the series since the start of last year even though Zilisch has started only three of them.

Who holds the edge entering Saturday's The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course?

Below are my model's simulations of the race prior to practice and qualifying. Then, we'll run through a pair of teammates who are values in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to win should something happen to SVG and Zilisch.

(NOTE: Because the Gase 35 car doesn't currently have a driver announced, they were omitted from the sims.)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for the Chicago Street Race

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Sim Top 10 Shane Van Gisbergen 41.5% 67.4% 75.0% 80.4% Connor Zilisch 30.3% 63.5% 73.0% 78.3% Austin Hill 6.7% 28.4% 46.6% 68.5% Justin Allgaier 2.7% 16.3% 31.3% 58.8% Jesse Love 2.4% 14.7% 30.2% 58.2% Sam Mayer 2.4% 15.0% 29.4% 57.4% Taylor Gray 2.7% 13.0% 26.1% 53.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for the Chicago Street Race

Austin Hill (+2600): Hill is the Tommy Fleetwood of road courses: consistently finishes up front but is yet to win. In 22 career Xfinity road races, Hill has a whopping 12 top-5 finishes, including at both COTA and Mexico City this year. The field strength falls off after SVG and Zilisch, so should they tangle, Hill's one of the drivers most likely to capitalize.

(+2600): Hill is the Tommy Fleetwood of road courses: consistently finishes up front but is yet to win. In 22 career Xfinity road races, Hill has a whopping 12 top-5 finishes, including at both COTA and Mexico City this year. The field strength falls off after SVG and Zilisch, so should they tangle, Hill's one of the drivers most likely to capitalize. Jesse Love (+4800): Love has also been consistent on road courses, finishing sixth or better three times in eight races. Love has proven in ARCA that he can out-duel Zilisch at the finish on a road course, so I do think there's more upside than Love has shown thus far.

