3 Best Bets and Predictions for the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Every year thousands of people gather at Coney Island to witness the most patriotic event of all: the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Many will never know what it feels like to dunk or hit a grand slam, but who among us hasn't imbibed in a dog or two? That's what gives this contest its character, and this year, order has been restored.

After sitting out of last year's competition due to a partnership conflict, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is back and ready to reclaim the Mustard Belt.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel currently has markets for outright winner and total hotdogs eaten, available in Ontario and select U.S. states.

Let's dive into some of those markets and see what stands out.

Joey Chestnut is a massive -1800 favorite to win his 17th Mustard Belt on Friday, but we can pivot by checking out the "Winner Without Chestnut" market.

Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti took home the grand prize in 2024's contest sans Chestnut after he downed 58 frankfurters -- five more than the next-best nosher.

Deep Dish hails from respectable competitive eating roots. He holds numerous revered records, including the most mars bars eaten in five minutes (38) and the most milk consumed in one hour (2.5 US gallons). He's even flexed supreme taste bud versatility, taking down 191 pickled jalapeno peppers in just six-and-a-half minutes.

Bertoletti said he is targeting a 60-piece on the 4th and his dog line is set at 53.5 (second-most behind Chestnut).

A Chicagoan who is often seen donning a mohawk, Deep Dish is my pick to lead the pack past Chestnut.

Did Joey Chestnut lose his fastball?

History was made when Jaws deleted an even 70 hot dogs in 2016. He followed that up with 72, 74, 71, and 75 franks in the ensuing years before inhaling a career-high 76 big beefers with room left for dessert in 2021.

Since then, his appetite has looked human. He put down 63 hot dogs in 2022 and 62 hot dogs in 2023 before sitting out of last year's contest. Chestnut is now in his 40s -- a key decade for declining metabolism. To make matters worse, Jaws is said to be toying with his process. Famous for soaking the buns in water, Chestnut suggested he could opt for a dry method this go around. Personally, I don't want my closer introducing a new pitch in Game 7 of the World Series.

This line suggests Chestnut is capable of hammering 7.2 dogs per minute (DPM), but I do not expect him to live up to said pace.

Geoffrey "No Nickname" Esper demolished a career-high 53 weenies in 2024.

Fluke game alert.

From 2015 to 2023, Esper logged 50 dogs just once. He averaged only 41.8 hot dogs per contest in this eight-season span. The 50-year-old hails from Oxford, Massachusetts, and though the state is famous for their aging athletes who reinvent what "prime" means, I can't say I'm not concerned about Esper's condition heading into this one. He's a negative regression candidate if there ever was one.

A high school teacher, Esper said it's tough to get in a practice during the school year. It appears his high school did not go on summer break until June 18th (though that was a half-day), which has left Esper with just a little over two weeks of fully-concentrated practice time.

The men's contest will get underway at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, and the Coney Island forecast anticipates a toasty 81-degree "feels like" temperature with the sun beating down to the tune of an 8 UV. That could end up giving way to unders across the board.

Where Can I Bet On the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Betting on the 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is now available on FanDuel for users in Ontario and select U.S. states. Log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account to check availability in your region.

