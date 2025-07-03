FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 4

Will Lucas Giolito strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sandy Alcantara record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

  • Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins

  • Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup