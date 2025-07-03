Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 4

Will Lucas Giolito strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sandy Alcantara record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins