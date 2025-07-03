MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 4
Will Lucas Giolito strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Sandy Alcantara record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
- Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances