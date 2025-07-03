3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Thursday 7/3/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals

At 36-50, the Washington Nationals are clear underdogs (+126) against the 54-33 Detroit Tigers. I like their chances of at least keeping it close tonight due to the starting pitcher matchup.

Detroit is putting Dietrich Enns on the mound, and he's made only two career starts in the big leagues. In his sole start of 2025, Enns pitched well, giving up one hit and no earned runs in five innings. There's not much to go on for Enns' career, making this tricky.

However, he did make 30 starts in the KBO League last year -- which is South Korea's professional baseball league. Enns put up meh numbers with a 4.19 ERA, so we shouldn't expect too many outings like his last one.

The Nationals have totaled 6.0 runs per game over the last 10, and they tout the 13th-most runs and 14th-highest batting average against left-handed pitchers.

Jake Irvin is starting for the Nats, and he's given up three or fewer earned runs in three of his last five starts. His 33.5% usage rate from his curveball leads the way, and Detroit ranks in the bottom half of runs above average against the pitch.

Mostly leaning on Washington's batting order against a southpaw pitcher, give me the Nationals moneyline for the first five innings.

Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves

Despite mediocre run production with 4.31 runs per game on the season (16th-most), the Los Angeles Angels have turned it up a notch with 6.1 runs per contest over the last 10 games. Will this hot streak keep up on Thursday?

The Atlanta Braves are putting Bryce Elder on the bump, and he's struggled with a 5.82 ERA, 4.14 SIERA, and 3.90 xFIP. While Elder's advanced stats suggest positive regression ahead, he must get opponent slugging under wraps to truly take a step forward.

Elder is ceding 1.85 home runs per nine innings while giving up six big flies over his previous four starts. During that four-game split, he also carries a dreadful 9.16 ERA.

Los Angeles has the 10th-highest SLG, 5th-highest isolated power, and 2nd-highest home run rate. The Halos have logged 1.57 dingers per game over the past seven -- which is slightly above their season-long average of 1.47 homers per contest (fourth-most).

With Elder in the 24th and 10th percentiles of barrel and hard-hit percentages allowed, respectively, the Angels' sluggers should help produce over 4.5 runs.

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Robbie Ray's numbers have taken a step back of recent as he touts a still-good 3.54 ERA over his previous five starts. For reference, Ray has a 2.75 ERA, 3.65 SIERA, and 3.72 xFIP on the season.

The San Francisco Giants' starter will be taking the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- who have the ninth-highest batting average while posting the eighth-most runs against left-handed pitchers. Ray's ERA could keep regressing with Arizona touting the 2nd and 15th-most runs above average against four-seam fastballs and sliders. Ray's fastball leads his usage rates by a wide margin at 53.0%, generating plenty of concern against the D-backs.

Similar to Ray, Brandon Pfaadt's four-seam fastball leads his usage rate (33.4%) by a decent margin. He won't have the same worries in terms of matchup, with San Francisco touting the fewest runs above average against pitch. Pfaadt's 5.38 ERA is alarming, but it's at 4.50 over his last four starts -- which is in line with his 4.07 SIERA and 4.06 xFIP.

Furthermore, Pfaadt has posted elite single-game xFIPs over his previous two outings at 2.36 and 2.07. We have an angle for Arizona pulling off the upset at home.

