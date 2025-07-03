3 Best Wimbledon Bets and Predictions for Day 5

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is underway this week.

We should see plenty of fun matchups and storylines emerge in the coming days, and FanDuel Sportsbook has Wimbledon odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which third-round matches could have the most betting value on Friday.

Wimbledon Betting Picks for Day 5

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has performed well through the first two rounds, but her third-round opponent, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, could be getting overlooked by the market.

Since returning to the WTA Tour in 2024, Osaka has struggled to find the form that helped her win four major titles from 2018-2021. This will be just the second time she's reached the third round over the last seven Grand Slams, and she's never gone past the third round at Wimbledon in her career.

Overall, the vast majority of Osaka's career success has come on hard courts, and she has just a 54.8% win rate on grass, per Tennis Abstract. Her form prior to the coming here was shaky at best, as well, after getting bounced in the first round of the French Open and then going 1-2 in the warm-up grass events.

Pavlyuchenkova is 34 years old but proved she can still make some noise in majors after reaching the quarterfinals of this year's Australian Open. While she would go through a lengthy rough patch in the months that followed, she recently bounced back to make the semifinals at Eastbourne and is now 5-1 on grass this year.

Tennis Abstract's model sees this matchup as closer to a toss-up and even gives Pavlyuchenkova the slightly better win probability (50.8%). While Osaka's ceiling remains far higher than Pavlyuchenkova's, she hasn't proven she's regained her confidence on court yet, leaving the door open for the upset.

Dalma Galfi vs. Amanda Anisimova

While seeds have been dropping left and right, American Amanda Anisimova has quietly taken care of business and has moved up to the sixth-shortest odds to win this title (+1500). Anisimova has won both her matches in straight sets, which included a rare double bagel (6-0, 6-0) against world No. 33 Yulia Putintseva.

Anisimova has had some ups and downs this season, but she won her first WTA 1000 title (Doha) in February and more recently reached the fourth round of the French Open and the final at Queen's Club. She has an 8-2 record on grass in 2025, too, so she has plenty of momentum entering this match.

Dalma Galfi is unlikely to be the one to slow down Anisimova. Galfi is ranked outside the top 100 and has played in low-level tournaments the entire season, and this is her first appearance in a major main draw in 2025. In the lead-up to Wimbledon, she couldn't advance through qualifying at both 's-Hertogenbosch and Berlin. Wins over a Harriet Dart and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first two rounds -- both of whom have losing records in 2025 -- shouldn't move the needle, either.

Massey Ratings is very bullish on Anisimova, projecting an 89% win probability. Her matches have both gone under 19.5 games so far, and another comfortable win in straight sets should put this match under that number yet again.

Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina

Elise Mertens rebounded from a first-round exit at the French Open with a successful run to the title at 's-Hertogenbosch, and while she followed that with a loss to this very same opponent, Elina Svitolina, at Bad Homburg, she comes into this rematch with a 7-1 record on this surface in 2025.

While Svitolina is a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist, she was knocked out in the second round as recently as 2021. Although Tennis Abstract ranks her 10th in grass Elo rating, Svitolina historically has her lowest win rate on grass (55.8% win rate) compared to other surfaces.

Svitolina leads the head-to-head 5-3 versus Mertens, but they've split the last four 2-2 dating back to 2021. With Mertens cracking the top 20 in grass Elo rating, Tennis Abstract projects a 43.2% win probability for her, which is right around what's implied at these plus odds.

Svitolina has consistently been making deep runs at tournaments this year, but Mertens should be able to give her some trouble, making this potential match to circle for the upset.

