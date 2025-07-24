3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 7/24/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun are 3-19 overall and 1-9 over their last 10, but they've managed to cover four consecutive games. Consistent covers have suddenly become a trend thanks to regularly being a double-digit underdog. However, the market has adjusted with the Sun listed as only six-point 'dogs against the Los Angeles Sparks tonight. Is this spread too low for Connecticut to cover?

July 13's meeting between the two teams is something I'm willing to hang my hat on. L.A. won 92-88 with the 180-point total smashing the 165.5 total while the Sun covered a 10.5-point spread. The over is the first game line I'm after, for the Sparks tout the third-quickest pace.

Los Angeles' finger prints were all over the previous meeting; the Sparks shot 75 field goals while Connecticut logged 68. Keep in mind these teams are among the three fewest shots per game. For reference, totaling 68.0 field goals per game would be among the WNBA's five highest marks, and 75.0 would lead the league by almost four attempts. The moral of the story: this was a ton of looks for both teams.

Each offense is carrying favorable matchups, too, for both squads are among the league's bottom-three defensive ratings. With the fifth-highest offensive rating and 83.7 PPG (fourth-most), the Sparks certainly have the chops to flourish. They average the second-most points in the paint per game while the Sun give up the most. Furthermore, Los Angeles attempt the sixth-most three-point shots per game while opponents shoot 34.6% from three against the Sun (third-highest). L.A. even attempts the second-most free throws per contest compared to Connecticut allowing the second-most.

The Sun's offense is where things get interesting. Despite a 29.2% three-point percentage (the lowest), Connecticut managed to make 9 of 25 triples (36.0%) in July 13's clash. This goes hand-in-hand with the Sparks ceding the fourth-most three-point shots per game and fourth-highest three-point percentage.

Connecticut's paint production has been way up over its last four games (all covers), averaging 37.5 points in the paint per game compared to 29.6 for the 2025 season. Los Angeles' interior defense -- which gives up the third-most points in the paint per contest -- probably won't be able to hide in this one.

Similar to July 13's head-to-head matchup, I'm expecting a lot of points while the Sun stay in striking distance.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky's frontcourt could be thin tonight with Angel Reese (back) questionable. This offense's path to scoring should still be around the rim, as the Sky attempt the third-fewest three-point shots per game compared to posting the seventh-most points in the paint per contest. Plus, the Seattle Storm give up the second-most points in the paint per game.

If Reese is absent, someone on Chicago has to attack the rim. Kamilla Cardoso is third on the team with 12.0 PPG and takes 94.0% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. Reese was absent on July 16, and Cardoso enjoyed increase usage with 11 field goal attempts compared to her season-long average of 9.5. Her efficiency was rough by making only 3 of 11 attempts (27.3%) while logging eight points, but this isn't something I expect to keep up considering her 51.4% field goal percentage. After attempting 11.5 shots per game over the last two, increased usage should help get Cardoso to double-digit points.

Reese's team-leading 12.5 rebounds per game (RPG) would also be sorely missed. Cardoso is another quality rebounder with 7.3 boards per game. Since returning from the 2025 FIBA World Cup, she's logged double-digit rebounds in three of five games. In Reese's recent absence, Cardoso stepped up to the plate by recording 11 rebounds.

Among players with at least 20.0 minutes per game, Cardoso leads the league with an 11.8% offensive rebounding rate. The Storm have the fourth-lowest defensive rebounding percentage, potentially allowing Cardoso to feast on second-chance buckets.

Between the Sky facing a weak interior defense and suspect rebounding unit, Cardoso is gearing up for a very favorable matchup. A double-double seems likely even with Reese in the lineup, but those plus odds only get better if Reese cannot suit up.

