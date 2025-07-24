3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Aces at Fever on Thursday 7/24/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Aces at Fever

Caitlin Clark (groin) may be sidelined, but there's still plenty of hype surrounding tonight's contest with the Aces (12-11) and Fever (12-12) neck-and-neck in the WNBA standings.

Vegas took the first game against Indiana, 89-81, before getting truly torched in the second bout, 81-54.

The Fever were without Clark in that 27-point victory and are +112 to win tonight's contest. Should we take the bait? I'm not so convinced.

Indiana has two All-Stars outside of Clark, yet they've gone 4-7 in her absence. Four of those losses came against teams below .500. Ball movement hasn't been easy to come by with their starting point guard out, as the team nets just 19.2 assists per game sans Clark -- down from 22.3 assists with her in the fold.

However, my view on this game has less to do with the Fever's struggles and more to do with what the Aces have been up to lately. By all accounts, Vegas should be one of the better teams in the league. They roster A'ja Wilson and provide her with a trio of top-name guards in Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, and Chelsea Gray. Following a rough start to the year, we're finally starting to see this roster take hold.

The Aces have gone 7-4 since June 20th and pulled off a 15-point win over the Atlanta Dream (13-10) in their first game back from the break. NaLyssa Smith has been a plus addition, owning a +10.6 net rating during the team's three-game winning streak. She touts an efficient 51.3% FG% since joining the team at the start of July. Dana Evans is carving out an important role, too. She's scored 11-plus points off the bench in four of her last six after doing so just once through her first 17 games.

New contributors have seemingly taken some pressure off Vegas' talented yet at times lost veteran core. And with the Fever permitting a league-high 38.4% three-point percentage to opposing guards across their last 10, Jewell Loyd could be in for a much-needed efficient night from the field. I like the Aces' chances to grab a win on the road.

2025 has not been Jewell Loyd's year.

From 2023 to 2024, only Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Arike Ogunbowale scored more total points than Loyd (1,668), but the former first overall draft pick is averaging a career-low 11.0 points per game in her first campaign with the Aces.

That said, Loyd has found some semblance of consistency of late, shooting 11-plus FGA in five straight contests. To my surprise, she holds the fifth-best three-point percentage (36.6%) among players who average north of five attempts per game. Her three-point props can be found at a value tonight.

Loyd has made two-plus threes in 52.2% of games while she's made three-plus threes in 34.8% of games this season. These +124 and +400 odds imply only a 44.6% and 20.0% implied probability, respectively.

As mentioned, Indiana is coughing up a 38.4% 3P% to guards across their last 10 contests, as well as a 41.4% 3P% in the last five. Add in a match between two top-six pace teams that features a close spread, and Loyd looks primed for a productive night from behind the arc.

Aari McDonald gets a notable upgrade when Clark is out of service.

Through 10 Clark-less games, McDonald is averaging 14.2 combined points and assists (PA) and 27.6 minutes per game.

Indiana has been more bullish on using McDonald as of late, offering her 30, 25, 31, 30, 29, and 31 minutes across the last six games sans Clark.

The 26-year-old guard has racked up seven, eight, five, and six dimes in the last four games in the split, providing a high floor as assists go. The points could follow in this matchup against Vegas.

Las Vegas permits 81.7 points per game (fifth-most), including 55.2 points to opposing guards (second-most). They cough up the fourth-most three-point attempts to guards, and McDonald is likely interested in getting in on that action after hoisting up 10 threes across her last two contests.

As the Fever look for a viable rental starter with Clark showing no timetable for return, look for McDonald to pad the stat sheet.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on July 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.