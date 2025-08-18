Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (70-53) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-45)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSWI

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+160) | MIL: +1.5 (-194)

CHC: -1.5 (+160) | MIL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Cubs) vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Patrick will take the ball for the Brewers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Cubs. Patrick did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (53.2%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -120 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Cubs are +160 to cover, and the Brewers are -194.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Brewers on Aug. 18 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 53, or 65.4%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 49-23 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 119 opportunities.

The Cubs are 56-63-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 53.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-25).

Milwaukee is 21-22 (winning 48.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-61-1).

The Brewers have put together a 72-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 59.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .263 with 79 walks and 79 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .451.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (121) this season while batting .261 with 63 extra-base hits. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is 71st in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in the major leagues.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .249 with a .499 slugging percentage and 86 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.377) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, 25 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras leads his team with a .361 OBP. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .401.

He is 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brice Turang has put up a team-best .412 slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick has 13 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 33 walks while hitting .294.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

