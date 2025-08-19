MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 19
Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +150 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 122 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 117 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Reese McGuire (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 119 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 120 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)