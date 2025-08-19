Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 19

Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +150 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 122 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+150 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 122 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs