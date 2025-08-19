Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 19
Tuesday's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Cubs (70-54), Brewers (79-45)
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: TBS, FDSDET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Tigers (73-53), Astros (69-55)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.46%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.54%
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Marlins (59-65), Cardinals (61-64)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.91%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.09%
Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Pirates (52-73), Blue Jays (73-52)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.91%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.09%
New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. David Peterson
- Records: Nationals (50-74), Mets (66-58)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -205
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 66.79%
- Nationals Win Probability: 33.21%
Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Phillies (71-53), Mariners (68-57)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.67%
- Mariners Win Probability: 40.33%
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Red Sox (68-57), Orioles (57-67)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 54.52%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.48%
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Braves (56-68), White Sox (44-80)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -164
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 63.41%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.59%
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Rays (61-64), Yankees (67-57)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.90%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.10%
Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Twins (58-66), Athletics (56-70)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -156
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.66%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.34%
Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Royals (63-61), Rangers (62-63)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.24%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.76%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Cubs (70-54), Brewers (79-45)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.00%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.00%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Emmet Sheehan
- Records: Rockies (35-89), Dodgers (71-53)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 70.76%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.24%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Angels (60-64), Reds (65-60)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -144
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 60.09%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.91%
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Padres (69-55), Giants (60-64)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -220
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 63.48%
- Giants Win Probability: 36.52%
Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Diamondbacks (60-65), Guardians (63-60)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.93%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.07%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.