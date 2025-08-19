Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 19

Tuesday's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI

MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Chad Patrick

Matthew Boyd vs. Chad Patrick Records: Cubs (70-54), Brewers (79-45)

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: TBS, FDSDET and SCHN

TBS, FDSDET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Hunter Brown

Tarik Skubal vs. Hunter Brown Records: Tigers (73-53), Astros (69-55)

Tigers (73-53), Astros (69-55) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Astros Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.46%

52.46% Astros Win Probability: 47.54%

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSMW

FDSFL and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Michael McGreevy

Edward Cabrera vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Marlins (59-65), Cardinals (61-64)

Marlins (59-65), Cardinals (61-64) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.91%

55.91% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.09%

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNET

SportsNet PT and SNET Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Max Scherzer

Mitch Keller vs. Max Scherzer Records: Pirates (52-73), Blue Jays (73-52)

Pirates (52-73), Blue Jays (73-52) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.91%

51.91% Pirates Win Probability: 48.09%

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and SNY

MASN2 and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. David Peterson

Jake Irvin vs. David Peterson Records: Nationals (50-74), Mets (66-58)

Nationals (50-74), Mets (66-58) Mets Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 66.79%

66.79% Nationals Win Probability: 33.21%

Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bryce Miller

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Bryce Miller Records: Phillies (71-53), Mariners (68-57)

Phillies (71-53), Mariners (68-57) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.67%

59.67% Mariners Win Probability: 40.33%

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Walker Buehler vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Red Sox (68-57), Orioles (57-67)

Red Sox (68-57), Orioles (57-67) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 54.52%

54.52% Orioles Win Probability: 45.48%

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and CHSN

FDSSO and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Shane Smith

Bryce Elder vs. Shane Smith Records: Braves (56-68), White Sox (44-80)

Braves (56-68), White Sox (44-80) Braves Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 63.41%

63.41% White Sox Win Probability: 36.59%

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES

FDSSUN and YES Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Carlos Rodon

Shane Baz vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Rays (61-64), Yankees (67-57)

Rays (61-64), Yankees (67-57) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.90%

51.90% Rays Win Probability: 48.10%

Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA

MNNT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Jacob Lopez

Joe Ryan vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Twins (58-66), Athletics (56-70)

Twins (58-66), Athletics (56-70) Twins Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.66%

55.66% Athletics Win Probability: 44.34%

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and RSN

FDSKC and RSN Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Merrill Kelly

Seth Lugo vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Royals (63-61), Rangers (62-63)

Royals (63-61), Rangers (62-63) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.24%

51.24% Royals Win Probability: 48.76%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Emmet Sheehan

Austin Gomber vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Rockies (35-89), Dodgers (71-53)

Rockies (35-89), Dodgers (71-53) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 70.76%

70.76% Rockies Win Probability: 29.24%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSOH

FDSW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Hunter Greene

Kyle Hendricks vs. Hunter Greene Records: Angels (60-64), Reds (65-60)

Angels (60-64), Reds (65-60) Reds Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Angels Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 60.09%

60.09% Angels Win Probability: 39.91%

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Nick Pivetta vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Padres (69-55), Giants (60-64)

Padres (69-55), Giants (60-64) Padres Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Giants Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 63.48%

63.48% Giants Win Probability: 36.52%

Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and CLEG

MLB Network, ARID and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Tanner Bibee

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Diamondbacks (60-65), Guardians (63-60)

Diamondbacks (60-65), Guardians (63-60) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.93%

60.93% Guardians Win Probability: 39.07%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.