Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 19
Will Emmet Sheehan strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Austin Gomber record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Austin Gomber (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
New York Mets at Washington Nationals
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances