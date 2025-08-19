Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 19

Will Emmet Sheehan strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Austin Gomber record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Austin Gomber (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Mets at Washington Nationals