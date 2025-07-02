3 Best Wimbledon Bets and Predictions for Day 4

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is underway this week.

We should see plenty of fun matchups and storylines emerge in the coming days, and FanDuel Sportsbook has Wimbledon odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which second-round matches could have the most betting value on Thursday.

You can also check out our 2025 Wimbledon men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Wimbledon Betting Picks for Day 4

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Caroline Dolehide

Barbora Krejcikova is the defending Wimbledon champion but comes in with little fanfare, as not only was she a surprise winner last year, but injuries led to a late start to her 2025 campaign. Still, she owns an excellent 71.0% career win rate on grass, per Tennis Abstract, and should be able to take care of business against a player like Caroline Dolehide.

Krejcikova's health remained a question mark after she withdrew from the Eastbourne quarterfinals ahead of this tournament, but a comeback 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory in the first round over Alexandra Eala should give us some confidence. Eala came into the event in good form, too, after finishing as the runner-up at Eastbourne.

Meanwhile, Dolehide has a 36.4% career win rate on grass and endured losses to a struggling Ons Jabeur and 111th-ranked Varvara Gracheva ahead of Wimbledon. While she won in straight sets over Arantxa Rus in the first round, Rus is a poor grass player with three career wins at Wimbledon despite being 34 years old.

Krejcikova has a 78.1% win probability in Tennis Abstract's model, and Massey Ratings is also high on her (84.0%). She even covered this spread in the first round with a dropped set, so there's a little wiggle room even if she doesn't win in straight sets.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul made quick work of Johannus Monday in the first round (6-4, 6-4, 6-2), and a similar result could be on tap for him against Sebastian Ofner.

Ofner has just an 8-5 record in ATP matches this season, and the 29-year-old is 8-9 on grass over his career. In the warm-up events, he made it through qualifying at Halle, only to get swiftly beaten in straight sets by Andrey Rublev, and then he followed that up with an early retirement in qualifying at Mallorca. Ofner's first-round opponent retired in the second set due to injury, so it's not like he proved his health and form ahead of this match, either. This is just the second time Ofner has ever made it past the first round at Wimbledon.

On the other hand, Paul has been consistently making deep runs at the Grand Slams of late, most recently reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open. He was a quarterfinalist at 2024 Wimbledon and has reached at the third round in each of the past three seasons.

According to Tennis Abstract, Paul has the ATP Tour's 9th-best grass Elo rating, whereas Ofner ranks 70th. That projects to Paul earning an 85.2% win probability. Massey Ratings forecasts a 91% win chance.

Paul and Ofner have played each other once (2023 Shanghai), and Paul cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksander Vukic

This is a low total for a best-of-five match, but Jannik Sinner tends to wipe the floor with lesser opponents and can sometimes even make the world's best look silly.

Sinner won his first-round match against Luca Nardi in just 25 games, and a month ago at the French Open, his matches went 31, 25, 21, 26, and 25 games through the first five rounds before a step up in competition against Novak Djokovic and, of course, Carlos Alcaraz. It's telling that even versus Djokovic, Sinner was able to win in straight sets, albeit in 35 total games.

Well, a straight-sets victory seems rather likely against 93rd-ranked Aleksander Vukic, and that's reflected by Sinner having -400 odds to not drop a set. In two career meetings versus Vukic -- both outside of majors -- Sinner won 6-2, 6-4 (2021) and 6-2, 6-3 (2022). Those matches came well before Sinner broke out as one of the top players in the sport, too.

Tennis Abstract projects a 93.8% win probability for Sinner, and Massey Ratings is even higher at 97.0%. Under 28.5 total games is very much in play.

