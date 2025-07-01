3 Best Wimbledon Bets and Predictions for Day 3

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is underway this week.

Let's see which second-round matches could have the most betting value on Wednesday.

Wimbledon Betting Picks for Day 3

Cameron Norrie vs. Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe tends to leave his best performances in Grand Slams, and while that's mostly been reserved for the US Open, he's coming off a quarterfinals appearance at the French Open -- an eye-opening result for someone who's often struggled on clay.

Tiafoe has advanced to at least the third round at Wimbledon in four straight campaigns, and he could add to that streak with Cameron Norrie on tap.

While neither player won a match on grass before this Wimbledon -- Tiafoe went 0-1 while Norrie was 0-2 -- Tiafoe looked good in the first round versus Elmer Moller, winning 88% of his first-serve points and facing just 2 break points on his way to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory. Norrie faced a bit more adversity in his first-round match, needing four sets to defeat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3). Bautista Agut actually won more total points (129-127) despite the loss.

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head versus Norrie (2-1), as well, winning their last two meetings in straight sets (2023 Indian Wells and 2024 Vienna). Particularly coming off that strong French Open showing, Tiafoe could be poised for another solid run at a major, and he should be able to cover the spread on his way to a second-round win.

Katie Boulter vs. Solano Sierra

Katie Boulter got a top-10 win over Paula Badosa in the first round, which is a great sign for her form entering a far easier matchup against Solano Sierra.

Boulter hasn't had an amazing season, but she owns a 64.7% career win rate on grass, making it by far her best surface. This is also reflected by her owning the 16th-best grass Elo rating, per Tennis Abstract, despite being outside the top 40 in the official WTA rankings.

On the other hand, Sierra is ranked 101st and has played almost entirely in low-level events this season. She's just 2-6 versus top-100 opponents in her young career, and all four of her wins to reach this second round (including qualifying) have been against players outside the top 100.

It's hard to see Sierra putting up much of a fight against an experienced player like Boulter, and the latter will also have home-court advantage as a British player. Tennis Abstract projects an 84.9% win probability for Boulter, and a straight-sets win is likely to lead to this match falling under 20.5 total games.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Emma Raducanu

Marketa Vondrousova won this event in 2023, and while injuries continue to be an issue for her, a recent run to the title at Berlin vaulted her up to the fifth-shortest championship odds ahead of this Wimbledon -- despite being unseeded. She's since dipped to the seventh-shortest number (+1600), but that's still putting her in the same vicinity as top-seeded players like Madison Keys (+1500) and Mirra Andreeva (+1500).

A date with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka likely looms in the third round, which will certainly put Vondrousova's title odds to the test. However, she should be able to advance past Emma Raducanu without too much issue in this second-round matchup.

While Vondrousova is now a perfect 6-0 on grass this season, which includes top-10 wins over Sabalenka and Keys, Raducanu is 4-2 with losses to Qinwen Zheng and Maya Joint -- a pair of players who were already bounced in the first round. Zheng may be the world No. 6, but she's never found much success on grass (5-10 career record).

Overall, Raducanu has also struggled to make deep runs at majors since her dream run to the 2021 US Open title as a qualifier. In the 10 majors she's played after that title, she's advanced past the second round only twice, making the fourth round at 2024 Wimbledon and third round in the 2025 Australian Open.

Massey Ratings is particularly high on Vondrousova, projecting a 72% win probability. She leads the head-to-head against Raducana 2-1, winning each of their last two matches in straight sets, the most recent of which came this February. At plus odds, there could be value in backing her to make it three in a row.

