3 Best Wimbledon Bets and Predictions for Day 2

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is underway this week.

We should see plenty of fun matchups and storylines emerge in the coming days, and FanDuel Sportsbook has Wimbledon odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which first-round matches could have the most betting value on Tuesday.

You can also check out our 2025 Wimbledon men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Wimbledon Betting Picks for Day 2

Johannus Monday vs. Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul is a -2800 favorite to win this match versus Johannus Monday, and that 96.6% implied win probability isn't even as high as his projection on Tennis Abstract (97.2%). Not only was Paul a quarterfinalist at last year's Wimbledon, but he's reached the quarters in three of the last four majors.

While there's some concern about Paul's health after being compromised at the end of his recent French Open run and then electing not to defend his title at Queen's Club, he did compete at Eastbourne just ahead of this tournament, which is a positive sign despite ultimately losing a three-setter to Daniel Evans.

As the odds suggest, a healthy Paul shouldn't have much trouble with Monday, a 23-year-old British player ranked outside the top 200. Not only will Monday be making his Grand Slam main draw debut, but he will be playing his first career ATP-level match. Despite getting into the tournament as a wild card, he's gone just 4-4 on grass this season in Challenger and qualifying matches, which includes losing three of his last four.

Paul should win in straight sets, and as long as he avoids getting into long sets, he ought to keep this match under 32.5 games.

Petra Kvitova vs. Emma Navarro

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has announced that she will retire this year, making this her final Wimbledon appearance. Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, she looks likely to be one and done with world No. 10 Emma Navarro awaiting her in the first round.

After skipping the 2024 season on maternity leave, Kvitova returned to the WTA Tour in February, and the results simply haven't been there. She's gone 1-6 this season with her lone victory coming in early May. She played in only one grass match ahead of this tournament, as well.

While Kvitova has won a set in four of those matches, she hasn't faced anyone ranked inside the top 20, so Navarro will easily be her toughest opponent to date. Per Tennis Abstract, Navarro ranks 18th in grass Elo rating, and she was a quarterfinalist at last year's Wimbledon. The American was also a semifinalist at the 2024 US Open and a quarterfinalist at the 2025 Australian Open, so she's started to find consistent success at all three non-clay majors.

Navarro has -170 odds to win in straight sets, so seeing this match fall under 20.5 total match games is a very likely outcome and at more appealing odds.

Sofia Kenin vs. Taylor Townsend

Sofia Kenin and Taylor Townsend will meet in a battle of Americans, and while neither one has had much success at Wimbledon, Kenin is easily the more accomplished singles player.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, has endured some tough campaigns in recent years, but she's worked her way back into the top 30 with a solid 23-15 record in 2025.

On the other hand, Townsend is more known for her play in doubles, carrying just a 7-10 singles record this season. Townsend has never won a singles titles in her career and last had a victory in the Wimbledon main draw in 2019. She did well to make it through qualifying, but those wins came against players ranked 155th, 204th, and 178th.

Tennis Abstract projects a 71.2% win probability for Kenin, and while she had mixed results in her grass warm-up events, this should be a match she can win by four games or more. In their one head-to-head on grass, Kenin defeated Townsend in 2023 Wimbledon qualifying 6-3, 6-3.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.



