MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 15
Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 111 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)