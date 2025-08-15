Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 15

Friday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs.

Colin Rea vs. Records: Cubs (68-52), Pirates (51-71)

Cubs (68-52), Pirates (51-71) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 63.48%

63.48% Pirates Win Probability: 36.52%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs.

Nick Martínez vs. Records: Reds (64-58), Brewers (76-44)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.24%

53.24% Brewers Win Probability: 46.76%

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH

MASN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Zack Wheeler

MacKenzie Gore vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51)

Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.23%

60.23% Nationals Win Probability: 39.77%

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jacob deGrom

Chris Bassitt vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Blue Jays (71-51), Rangers (61-61)

Blue Jays (71-51), Rangers (61-61) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.75%

55.75% Rangers Win Probability: 44.25%

Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSFL

NESN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Sandy Alcantara

Lucas Giolito vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Red Sox (66-56), Marlins (58-62)

Red Sox (66-56), Marlins (58-62) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 58.24%

58.24% Marlins Win Probability: 41.76%

Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSO

MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Erick Fedde

Joey Cantillo vs. Erick Fedde Records: Guardians (62-57), Braves (52-68)

Guardians (62-57), Braves (52-68) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Braves Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 54.75%

54.75% Braves Win Probability: 45.25%

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, SNY and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Luis Castillo

Sean Manaea vs. Luis Castillo Records: Mets (64-56), Mariners (67-55)

Mets (64-56), Mariners (67-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.36%

50.36% Mets Win Probability: 49.64%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN

FDSKC and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Aaron Civale

Noah Cameron vs. Aaron Civale Records: Royals (60-61), White Sox (44-77)

Royals (60-61), White Sox (44-77) Royals Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 60.40%

60.40% White Sox Win Probability: 39.60%

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET

MNNT and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Charlie Morton

Jose Urena vs. Charlie Morton Records: Twins (57-63), Tigers (70-52)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.83%

54.83% Twins Win Probability: 45.17%

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2

SCHN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Brandon Young

Framber Valdez vs. Brandon Young Records: Astros (68-53), Orioles (55-66)

Astros (68-53), Orioles (55-66) Astros Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 70.69%

70.69% Orioles Win Probability: 29.31%

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and YES

FDSMW and YES Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Luis Gil

Andre Pallante vs. Luis Gil Records: Cardinals (61-61), Yankees (64-57)

Cardinals (61-61), Yankees (64-57) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.55%

50.55% Yankees Win Probability: 49.45%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Tanner Gordon vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62)

Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.61%

60.61% Rockies Win Probability: 39.39%

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW

NBCS-CA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Jack Perkins vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Athletics (54-69), Angels (59-62)

Athletics (54-69), Angels (59-62) Angels Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 57.34%

57.34% Angels Win Probability: 42.66%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Records: Dodgers (68-53), Padres (69-52)

Dodgers (68-53), Padres (69-52) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Padres Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.62%

50.62% Padres Win Probability: 49.38%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Joe Boyle

Landen Roupp vs. Joe Boyle Records: Giants (59-62), Rays (59-63)

Giants (59-62), Rays (59-63) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rays Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.80%

54.80% Rays Win Probability: 45.20%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.