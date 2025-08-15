FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 15

Friday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs.
  • Records: Cubs (68-52), Pirates (51-71)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 63.48%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 36.52%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs.
  • Records: Reds (64-58), Brewers (76-44)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 53.24%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.76%

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.23%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 39.77%

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Blue Jays (71-51), Rangers (61-61)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.75%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 44.25%

Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Red Sox (66-56), Marlins (58-62)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 58.24%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 41.76%

Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Erick Fedde
  • Records: Guardians (62-57), Braves (52-68)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 54.75%
  • Braves Win Probability: 45.25%

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Mets (64-56), Mariners (67-55)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 50.36%
  • Mets Win Probability: 49.64%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Aaron Civale
  • Records: Royals (60-61), White Sox (44-77)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -188
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 60.40%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 39.60%

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Charlie Morton
  • Records: Twins (57-63), Tigers (70-52)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.83%
  • Twins Win Probability: 45.17%

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Brandon Young
  • Records: Astros (68-53), Orioles (55-66)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 70.69%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 29.31%

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Luis Gil
  • Records: Cardinals (61-61), Yankees (64-57)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.55%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 49.45%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.61%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 39.39%

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Yusei Kikuchi
  • Records: Athletics (54-69), Angels (59-62)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 57.34%
  • Angels Win Probability: 42.66%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs.
  • Records: Dodgers (68-53), Padres (69-52)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 50.62%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.38%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Joe Boyle
  • Records: Giants (59-62), Rays (59-63)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 54.80%
  • Rays Win Probability: 45.20%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

