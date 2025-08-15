Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 15
Friday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs.
- Records: Cubs (68-52), Pirates (51-71)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 63.48%
- Pirates Win Probability: 36.52%
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs.
- Records: Reds (64-58), Brewers (76-44)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.24%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.76%
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Nationals (48-72), Phillies (69-51)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.23%
- Nationals Win Probability: 39.77%
Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Blue Jays (71-51), Rangers (61-61)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.75%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.25%
Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Red Sox (66-56), Marlins (58-62)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -168
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 58.24%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.76%
Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Guardians (62-57), Braves (52-68)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 54.75%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.25%
Seattle Mariners at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Mets (64-56), Mariners (67-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.36%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.64%
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Royals (60-61), White Sox (44-77)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -188
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 60.40%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.60%
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Twins (57-63), Tigers (70-52)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.83%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.17%
Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Astros (68-53), Orioles (55-66)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -240
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 70.69%
- Orioles Win Probability: 29.31%
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Luis Gil
- Records: Cardinals (61-61), Yankees (64-57)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.55%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.45%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Rockies (32-88), Diamondbacks (59-62)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.61%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.39%
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Athletics (54-69), Angels (59-62)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -110
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 57.34%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.66%
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs.
- Records: Dodgers (68-53), Padres (69-52)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.62%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.38%
Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Joe Boyle
- Records: Giants (59-62), Rays (59-63)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.80%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.20%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.