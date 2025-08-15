MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 15
Will Luis Gil strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
- Luis Gil (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances