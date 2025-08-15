Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (68-52) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-71)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-178) | PIT: (+150)

CHC: (-178) | PIT: (+150) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134)

CHC: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 9-5, 4.09 ERA vs TBA (Pirates)

Colin Rea (9-5) take the hill for the Cubs in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Rea's team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rea's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-4.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (63.5%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Pirates, Chicago is the favorite at -178, and Pittsburgh is +150 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +112 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -134.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Pirates on Aug. 15, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 51 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 15 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 116 opportunities.

The Cubs are 55-61-0 against the spread in their 116 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates are 32-46 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41% of those games).

Pittsburgh has an 8-17 record (winning only 32% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-64-4).

The Pirates have covered 51.8% of their games this season, going 59-55-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .265 with 77 walks and 77 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .457.

He is 61st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (116) this season while batting .254 with 62 extra-base hits. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is 90th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualified batters.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .249 with a .502 slugging percentage and 85 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .376, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Hoerner enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with .

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .404 and has 111 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified players, he is 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 124th and he is 102nd in slugging.

Reynolds takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen's .331 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .376.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 117th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 135th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Tommy Pham has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks while hitting .263.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!