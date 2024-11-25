3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Ravens at Chargers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting on the Ravens vs Chargers Monday Night Football game!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 30% Profit Boost Token for a LIVE wager on the Ravens vs Chargers game taking place on November 25th. See full terms and conditions.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Ladd McConkey has averaged 73.2 receiving yards per game in six contests since the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 5 bye while owning a 22.3% target share and a 27.6% air yards share.

His average depth of target (aDOT) is 11.6 yards, and he's getting 3.7 downfield targets (10-plus air yards) per game in this split.

The Baltimore Ravens rank 27th in aDOT allowed to wideouts on the season, so downfield attempts should be there for McConkey.

Ladd McConkey - Receiving Yds Ladd McConkey Over @ Ladd McConkey Under Nov 26 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Not only does Baltimore let up some downfield work, they also are just 26th in catch rate over expectation allowed to opposing WRs.

With passing volume up for the team and with the Chargers sitting as slight underdogs, McConkey is in a great spot to lead LA in targets and continue to produce tonight.

Mark Andrews' snap rate shot up to a season-high 87.9% in Week 10 without Isaiah Likely but plunged back down to 59.3% with Likely back in Week 11.

In nine games with Likely active for his usual role, Andrews has averaged 3.3 targets and 31.7 receiving yards per game on an 11.7% target share.

Yes, that's right around this prop, but the matchup isn't a good one for opposing tight ends.

Mark Andrews - Receiving Yds Mark Andrews Over @ Mark Andrews Under Nov 26 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Chargers have actually faced a ton of routes (second-most) but are sixth in yards per route run allowed and ninth in target-per-route rate allowed to the position.

Los Angeles is also letting up the fifth-lowest aDOT to tight ends, so splash plays are less likely here, too.

J.K. Dobbins has maintained a solid snap rate even with Gus Edwards back in the lineup the last two weeks (66.7% and 71.4%), but he's now facing a Ravens defense that has clamped down on long rushes all season.

Baltimore's defense has been credited with allowing only 10 carries of at least 12 yards, and of those 10, four were by quarterbacks or wide receivers. That means just eight total running back carries against them have gone for a dozen-plus on the ground. (Dobbins' long rush prop is 11.5 with +100 odds on the under.)

Overall, Baltimore has let up the lowest 10-plus-yard carry rate of any team in the NFL so far this season.

J.K. Dobbins - Rushing Yds J.K. Dobbins Over @ J.K. Dobbins Under Nov 26 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dobbins has ripped off some big plays this season, sure, but his carries per game are trending down with a more pass-heavy approach (after all, his carries prop is 11.5 tonight), and the spread suggests that the Chargers could trail.

The combination of all of these things indicate an absence of big plays from Dobbins in particular against his former team.

In total, Dobbins has averaged 13.0 carries and 53.0 rushing yards in two games with Edwards back in the lineup. Injecting that into a matchup as tough as this one on the ground isn't ideal for his rushing potential.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

