3 Best NHL Series Bets and Props for the Panthers vs. Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final

We've seen title rematches in other sports, but it's been a bit in the NHL.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings were in different conferences the last time it happened in 2008 and 2009. Detroit prevailed in 2008, and Pittsburgh exacted revenge the next year. We'll see if that dynamic plays out in 2025 between last year's two Stanley Cup Final participants, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

This is now a third straight Final for Florida, who retooled with key newcomers. Edmonton's road was slightly bumpier as they're still looking to get the monkey off Canada's back; the country hasn't lifted Lord Stanley since 1993.

How will the rematch play out? These are my favorite picks from the Stanley Cup Final odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Oilers Picks for the Stanley Cup Finals

EDM/FLA Series Winner EDM/FLA Series Winner Edmonton Oilers -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

The argument for who wins this series hasn't changed from last year. The team that fits that argument has.

Last season, the Panthers entered the Stanley Cup Final with a 57.5% expected-goals-for (xGF%) rate from the deeper conference. Edmonton had a 54.9 xGF% from what was considered a weaker Western Conference. It was a heroic effort by Connor McDavid and company to force seven games, but they felt outmatched.

The Eastern Conference's step backwards in 2024-25 was felt throughout Florida's playoff run. The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins weren't at the dance, and the Carolina Hurricanes weren't built to survive the botched Mikko Rantanen deal. Once Florida made it past a perpetually flawed 1 seed, the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was smooth sailing in betting markets and on the ice.

Meanwhile, Edmonton shook off a disastrous Game 1 in the West's Final to bludgeon the Dallas Stars, who were the third team in this group favored to win the Cup. Despite shaky times in net as always, Edmonton's 54.4 xGF% in this year's postseason led their conference and topped Florida (53.3 xGF%) against a harder level of competition.

This year, it's the Oilers with home-ice advantage and the stronger analytical resumé. Expecting the Cup to change hands is only appropriate.

EDM/FLA Series Correct Score EDM/FLA Series Correct Score Edmonton Oilers 4-3 +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

It won't be easy, though. I'm betting another seven-gamer between these two squads.

Edmonton's bumpy road to the Final includes a pair of key injuries. Goaltender Calvin Pickard was lost in their series against the Vegas Golden Knights series after a 6-0 stint in the playoffs. Stuart Skinner was the team's struggling goalie before getting benched for Pickard, but he responded following the injury to now have posted 6.48 goals saved above expectation (GSAx) in 10 playoff games overall.

Skinner's playing well, so that might not matter to Edmonton's success. Zach Hyman's arm injury definitely will. Hyman had a disappointing season with just 27 goals in 73 games, but the former 50-goal scorer has manned the opposing team's post on a lethal powerplay attack for years.

Plus, Edmonton's xGF% in last year's Stanley Cup Final (51.4%) wasn't a huge advantage. These two teams are close and experienced. Like last year, the gap between them might solely be home ice for a winner-take-all affair.

EDM/FLA Series Player 2+ Goals EDM/FLA Series Player 2+ Goals Corey Perry -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

If Corey Perry wasn't 40 years old, he's probably at least -200 to pot multiple goals in this series. But he is 40.

Still, Perry is Edmonton's "Plan B" in Hyman's absence. He's slotted into the team's first forward line and first powerplay unit at left wing. He posted 16:51 time on ice (TOI) in a competitive Game 4 after Hyman's exit, scaling back to 13:58 TOI in a lopsided Game 5.

Would the veteran last 82 games in this role? No, but it's the Cup, and his experience has paid dividends in a lesser role with 7 goals in 16 games this postseason already. Edmonton has managed 38 high-danger chances with him on the ice during the playoffs -- and this was previously on a third line.

I'm not buying his heater as much as the increased playing time. Even before a role promotion, Perry has cashed this during all three series in 2025. Now, having his shifts connected to a passer like McDavid could bear incredible fruit.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on June 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Think you know who will lift Lord Stanley's Cup? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Stanley Cup Final odds for series props.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.