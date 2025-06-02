2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

We have now made it to the Stanley Cup Finals! The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will take the ice for a chance to hoist the Cup as champions.

How did these two teams make it to the Finals? And who is the favorite to win it all?

2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket

When Do the Stanley Cup Finals Start?

Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Wednesday, June 4th at 8:10pm ET.

It will be a best-of-seven series, played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format. The series will begin with two games in Edmonton.

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Oilers -125
Florida Panthers +104

