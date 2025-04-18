3 Best NHL Futures Bets Entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs

To some, the best playoff experience of any "Big Four" sport might be the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

At maximum physicality and intensity, the best teams in the league lay it on the line for 60 minutes -- or more -- every matchup. The rich amount of parity makes the sport truly unpredictable, too. The shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup (+650) are a longshot compared to the shortest team in the NBA (+175).

How can we predict a sport so unpredictable? By finding value with teams playing better than their seed or record suggest, according to advanced analytics. Here are my favorite Stanley Cup Playoffs future odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Note: All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Picks

Western Conference Finals 2024-25 - Winner Western Conference Finals 2024-25 - Winner Los Angeles Kings +750

I guess it's because they're missing that goal-scoring superstar, but the Los Angeles Kings have all their key contributors and deserve far more respect in all of these markets.

You could take them to advance past the Edmonton Oilers (+110), to win the West (+750), or to lift the Cup (+1600). L.A. was sixth in expected goals-for rate (57.3 xGF%) this season. Every other team in the top six is +1000 or shorter to win it all, and some even have injury concerns.

This was the predictive metric that showed the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers as the best two teams last year, and they played a seven-game Stanley Cup Final. Before factoring in goaltending, it's the quality of chances you're getting against what you're giving up.

Notably, the Kings shored up their weakness from prior seasons behind it. Darcy Kuemper won it all for the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, and he ranks 4th of 98 qualifying goaltenders in goals saved above expectation (29.45 GSAx) this season with the Kings.

There's no easy path in the West even if bettors see the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights as an especially tough road to the conference finals. L.A. is a rock-solid contender that will be in both of those perspective series.

Eastern Conference Finals 2024-25 - Matchup Eastern Conference Finals 2024-25 - Matchup Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes +550

The East is a mess. It's really a "pick your two favorites horses" battle in this market as the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs' deteriorating on-ice metrics make both vulnerable 1 seeds.

I'll go with improved versions of reliable contenders, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

Adding Jake Guentzel to Tampa Bay's potent duo of Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov turned the Bolts into the league's highest-scoring offense (3.53 goals per 60) this season, and they've gotten a much-needed bounce-back campaign from 2019 Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy (28.84 GSAx) after a down year. I'd be terrified to face them leaning into this first powerplay unit.

On the other hand, it's been far from smooth sailing for the Canes, having acquired and subsequently dealt Mikko Rantanen as the team's "final piece," but their depth and experience should be valuable in a weak side of the bracket.

Beyond Carolina, the Capitals are just 15th in xGF% (50.6%) since the calendar turned to 2025 despite Alex Ovechkin's heroics. With a median age of 25.95, the Montreal Canadiens are the youngest team to ever make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And, the New Jersey Devils have once again lost Jack Hughes (shoulder) for the season and, as a result, show the longest odds in the conference.

I'm not sure who I'd take in this prospective matchup, but they're easily my two favorite squads on opposite sides of the draw.

DAL/COL Series Spread DAL/COL Series Spread Colorado Avalanche -1.5 +128

After the Dallas Stars sent the Avalanche packing in 2024, Colorado will have a great shot at revenge this season.

Perhaps due to ill-advised rest decisions late, Dallas isn't at full strength entering this rematch. Jason Robertson (knee) is trending toward missing quite a bit of time -- and will be limited even if he plays. Miro Heiskanen (knee) is also possibly out for the whole series.

The Stars' strength is their depth, but two options off your top line -- and powerplay unit -- really hurts. That's especially true when the Avs have regrouped for a final push with this core.

Colorado will get Gabriel Landeskog back -- likely in a limited role -- for the first time since they won it all in 2022. He's been out that long rehabbing his knee. Valeri Nichushkins' substance-abuse problems that led to last year's absence seem rectified. The team also added vets Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle that their bottom six just didn't have a year ago.

Most importantly, the Avalanche found a netminder for the first time since Kuemper left. Mackenzie Blackwood ranked 15th of 90 qualifies in GSAx (18.27) despite just 37 games played in Denver.

As a skeptic of the Avs and their depth for two seasons, they've fixed the problem and are appropriate favorites in the West (+350). Revenge will be served in this matchup with Dallas.

