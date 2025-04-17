FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

2025 NHL Playoffs: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Every spot in the 2025 NHL Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the first-round matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 NHL Playoffs Matchups

These are the matchups for the first round of the NHL Playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Do NHL Playoffs Start?

The 2025 NHL Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 19th. The first set of games will be:

  • Blues at Jets - 6 p.m. (ET)
  • Avalanche at Dallas - 8:30 p.m.

NHL Playoffs Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win the Stanley Cup:

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Carolina Hurricanes
Colorado Avalanche
Vegas Golden Knights
Florida Panthers
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
Tampa Bay Lightning
Edmonton Oilers
Dallas Stars
Toronto Maple Leafs
Los Angeles Kings
Ottawa Senators
New Jersey Devils
St. Louis Blues
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens

Check out our coverage of the NHL Playoffs at FanDuel Research.

