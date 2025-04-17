2025 NHL Playoffs: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds
Every spot in the 2025 NHL Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the first-round matchups.
Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.
2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
2025 NHL Playoffs Matchups
These are the matchups for the first round of the NHL Playoffs:
Eastern Conference
- A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
- A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
- M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
- M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
- C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
- C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
- P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
- P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
When Do NHL Playoffs Start?
The 2025 NHL Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 19th. The first set of games will be:
- Blues at Jets - 6 p.m. (ET)
- Avalanche at Dallas - 8:30 p.m.
NHL Playoffs Odds
Here are the current odds for each team to win the Stanley Cup:
