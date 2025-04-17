2025 NHL Playoffs: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds

Every spot in the 2025 NHL Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the first-round matchups.

2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket

2025 NHL Playoffs Matchups

These are the matchups for the first round of the NHL Playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Do NHL Playoffs Start?

The 2025 NHL Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 19th. The first set of games will be:

Blues at Jets - 6 p.m. (ET)

- 6 p.m. (ET) Avalanche at Dallas - 8:30 p.m.

NHL Playoffs Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win the Stanley Cup:

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner Carolina Hurricanes +650 Colorado Avalanche +700 Vegas Golden Knights +750 Florida Panthers +750 Washington Capitals +950 Winnipeg Jets +950 Tampa Bay Lightning +1000 Edmonton Oilers +1000 Dallas Stars +1100 Toronto Maple Leafs +1400 Los Angeles Kings +1700 Ottawa Senators +3600 New Jersey Devils +3700 St. Louis Blues +4100 Minnesota Wild +4400 Montreal Canadiens +9000 View more odds in Sportsbook

