3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 11/4/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Utah Mammoth at Buffalo Sabres

Dylan Guenther and the Utah Mammoth are in a good spot to bag some goals tonight on the road against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo ranks 22nd in expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.44) and 31st in Corsi against per 60 (65.46). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could get the start at goalie, and that could end up being a plus, as well, given that Luukkonen has -1.6 goals saved above expected in two starts since returning from injury.

Guenther leads the Mammoth in shots on goal per game (3.4) and shot attempts per game (6.8), playing on the second line and first power-play unit. Our NHL projections forecast him for the slate's fourth-most goals (0.53), which would imply closer to +143 odds to score.

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

A pair of poor team defenses opens up a path toward these teams racking up seven or more goals.

The Boston Bruins sit 27th in expected goals against per 60 (3.59), 27th in Corsi against per 60 (64.10), and 28th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (14.07). Goalie Jeremy Swayman hasn't been a liability so far this season (0.277 goals saved above expected per 60), but he'll be put to the test against a New York Islanders team that's actually first in expected goals for per 60 (3.75).

While Boston has below-average offensive metrics, that's where New York's porous defense lends a helping hand. The Islanders are 31st in expected goals against per 60 (3.86) and 32nd in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (15.56). Starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin (-0.088 goals saved above expected per 60) is unlikely to bail them out, either.

With defense looking optional in this matchup, we ought to get a high-scoring contest that leads to the over hitting.

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have the slate's highest implied team total (4.0) against the Nashville Predators, so their forwards should see their share of shot volume on Tuesday. Nashville is 26th in expected goals against per 60 (3.53), 20th in Corsi against per 60 (60.22), and 24th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (13.36).

The Wild are fifth in Corsi for per 60 (63.32), and Kirill Kaprizov remains a force, averaging 22.38 minutes on ice and leading the team in points (16). He's averaging 3.3 shots on goal per game, and that figured to tick upward after averaging 3.5 or more in each of the past four campaigns.

In a plus matchup, I like Kaprizov's chances of reaching four or more shots on goal. Our model projects him at exactly four shots on goal, which is the night's highest mark.

