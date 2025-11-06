3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 11/6/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes

After losing three of their last four games last week, the Carolina Hurricanes changed up their lineup combinations ahead of Tuesday's game versus the New York Rangers, and early returns were positive in a 3-0 victory.

Those moves included taking Seth Jarvis off the top line, but that didn't put a dent in his shot volume, as he logged four shots on goal, one which of which resulted in an empty-netter. Jarvis has led the team in shots on goal per game (3.7) this season, and he should continue to be productive no matter his role.

The Hurricanes are tied for a slate-high 3.8-goal implied team total against the Minnesota Wild, so they're expected to have their scoring chances tonight. Minnesota is 21st or worse in expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.45), Corsi against per 60 (60.22), and high-danger chances allowed per 60 (13.39).

Jarvis has recorded 3+ shots on goal in 58.3% of his games so far this season.

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby will face each other for the 99th time in tonight's Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup. While the results from both sides to this point don't necessarily point to a high-scoring game, the underlying metrics might suggest otherwise.

Washington has had a weird season, as they're 2nd in expected goals for per 60 minutes (3.75), yet are just 19th in actual goals for per 60 (2.82). Similarly, they're 14th in expected goals against per 60 (3.03) but have allowed the fewest goals per 60 (2.21).

Regression ought to be coming both offensively and defensively, and while the latter can be partially explained by some red-hot goalie play from Logan Thomas (1.173 goals saved above expected per 60), backup Charlie Lindgren (0.445 goals saved above expected per 60) should be in net on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Penguins ranks fifth in expected goals for per 60 (3.55) -- so they check out offensively -- and they're another team that looks like it should regress on defense. Despite ranking 8th in actual goals allowed per 60 (2.68), Pittsburgh sits 18th in expected goals against per 60 (3.22), 27th in Corsi against per 60 (60.39), and 18th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (12.35). Strong goaltending has helped the cause, but their goalie tandem wasn't expected to be a force entering the season, so this is unlikely to continue.

It also doesn't hurt that both offenses are inside the top three in high-danger chances per 60. Overall, there's enough to go on to expect a fun one between old foes that reaches seven or more goals.

Anaheim Ducks at Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson is due for positive regression in the goals department, and it's possible he begins that course correction tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks rank 28th expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.62), 22nd in Corsi against per 60 (60.52), and 31st in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (14.90).

Robertson has been stuck on three goals for two weeks now, but his -5.6 goals above expected is the largest negative mark across the NHL. Robertson plays on the first line and first power-play unit while leading the Dallas Stars in shots on goal per game (4.3) and shot attempts per game (7.1), so his role and shot volume check out, as well.

Positive play from Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal has given the Ducks a lift, but even with that, they're just 20th in goals against per 60 (3.05). Dallas also has one of the slate's highest implied team totals (3.8). Any way we look at it, this is a great opportunity for Robertson finally find the back of the net following this dry spell.

