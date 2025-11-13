3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 11/13/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are sizable home favorites tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, and that's no surprise. I still like the Avs on the puck line despite the -150 odds.

Puck Line Colorado Avalanche

Colorado's statistical resume is glowing. Not only are their results excellent -- first in goals scored (68) while permitting the second-fewest goals (41) -- the Avs' advanced metrics check out, as well, as they're first in both expected goals (xG) for percentage at five on five (58.5%) as well as high danger chance percentage (61.6%) at five on five.

A Sabres team that is giving up the 10th-most xG per 60 minutes (2.7) is going to have its hands full trying to slow Colorado.

The Avs have won six of their past seven games, with four of the wins coming by multiple goals -- including a three-goal win, an eight-goal victory and a four-goal triumph. Colorado is capable of blowing away teams, and with the Sabres having lost seven of their past eight, Buffalo is unlikely to find much respite tonight.

New York Islanders at Las Vegas Golden Knights

A friendly matchup awaits the Vegas Golden Knights, and I like Mitchell Marner's chances to tally multiple points.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Mitchell Marner +142

The New York Islanders are conceding the most xG per game (3.8), so while they're just 16th in goals allowed, the Isles are due for negative regression.

Enter Marner and Vegas, a team that continues to enjoy a fruitful home-ice edge and is seventh in home xG for percentage at five on five (54.3%) this season.

Marner has totaled four goals and 15 assists this year. Playing together on the first line as well as the first power-play unit, Marner and Jack Eichel are developing into a high-octane pairing -- one that figures to give New York fits.

Marner has recorded multiple points in seven of his past 12 games, including three of the last six. He can keep it rolling against a forgiving Islanders defense.

Winnipeg Jets at Seattle Kraken

Going by five-on-five advanced metrics, the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets are two of the NHL's worst teams. Not much separates their xG outputs, so I'll back the Kraken at home.

Moneyline Seattle Kraken

The Jets rank dead last in five on five xG for percentage (41.8%). Seattle (43.7%) is the team right above them. Both sit in the bottom three in terms of xG allowed per 60 minutes at five on five, and both are in the bottom three for xG created. They're just bad all the way around.

The reason the Jets are road favorites is probably mostly due to Connor Hellebuyck. He's expected to be in goal and is the current leader among all goalies in goals saved above expected (12.9). But Matt Murray -- the Jets' probable starter -- is no slouch, notching 4.1 goals saved above expected through just four starts.

With these teams looking pretty even in most areas, home ice can push Seattle to a win over a Winnipeg group that has just one victory over its past four road games.

