3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Panthers at Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Panthers at Oilers Game 1 Betting Picks

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Eighty-two regular-season games and three playoff rounds later, the puck is about to drop on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. This year’s finale is a rematch of last year’s championship bout, in which the Florida Panthers bested the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game slugfest. Both teams enter Game 1 on solid analytics footing, but Edmonton has a pronounced advantage heading into the series opener.

Offensively, the Oilers have been unstoppable. Since dropping the first two postseason games in Round 1, Edmonton has gone on an incredible 12-2 run. More importantly, their on-ice success is propped up with solid analytics. Through 16 playoff games, the Oilers are averaging 25.4 scoring and 11.7 high-danger chances per game.

However, that elite offensive production hasn’t come at the expense of Edmonton’s typically stout defensive play. Across the same sample, the Oilers have held opponents to an average of 22.2 scoring chances and 8.9 high-danger opportunities.

The Panthers’ offense has been equally successful, albeit with inferior production. Florida’s 22.5 scoring and 9.1 high-danger chances are significantly below the Oilers’ benchmarks. While they continue outperforming their expected goals-for ratings, the Panthers are treading on unsustainable ground.

Early in this series, the deciding factor will be if the Panthers can weather the Oilers’ offensive storm. In that regard, we have little faith in the Eastern Conference foes. After limiting their opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances in eight of nine, the Panthers gave up 10 or more quality chances in four of their last eight.

Florida’s eroding defensive zone coverage plays into Edmonton’s advantage, leaving an edge in backing the Oilers in Game 1. At the same time, goals should be plentiful, giving over bettors an advantage on Wednesday night.

Player 3+ Points Player 3+ Points Connor McDavid +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hockey fans have probably encountered Connor McDavid’s passionate outburst in last year’s Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers captain berated teammates during an intermission, colorfully encouraging them to wake up. We expect McDavid to lead by example in the series opener.

Nobody can replicate what McDavid does. His analytics profile remains among the most prestigious in the game, and the speed at which he operates is unmatched. In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the three-time Hart Trophy winner is averaging 15.8 scoring and 6.0 high-danger chances per game, accounting for over half of the Oilers’ production when he’s on the ice. Predictably, that correlates with top-end output.

Heading into the Stanley Cup Final, McDavid leads all playoff scorers with 26 points. Moreover, he has recorded two points in four of his last five. As impressive as that is, we expect him to raise the bar versus the Panthers. The Oilers continue to deploy McDavid in the attacking zone 72.9% of the time. Further, they can set up ideal line-matching scenarios with the advantage of the last change.

McDavid is virtually an automatic play to record at least a point, but he’s elevated his game as the postseason progresses. While you could play it safe at nearly plus-money backing him to continue his current two-point trend, we can’t overlook the value in backing him to record three or more points.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

