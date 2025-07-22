Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (52-49) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-76)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-162) | COL: (+136)

STL: (-162) | COL: (+136) Spread: STL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-111)

STL: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-111) Total: 12 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-9, 4.83 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 0-2, 9.97 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Erick Fedde (3-9, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Bradley Blalock (0-2, 9.97 ERA). Fedde's team is 9-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fedde's team has a record of 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Blalock starts, the Rockies are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for four Blalock starts this season -- they lost every time.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.7%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Rockies, St. Louis is the favorite at -162, and Colorado is +136 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are -110 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -111.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 12 has been set for Cardinals-Rockies on July 22, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 24 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has been a -162 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every time.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 98 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 53-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 23.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-72).

Colorado is 18-64 (winning only 22% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-56-3).

The Rockies have collected a 39-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.8% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis OPS (.788) this season. He has a .293 batting average, an on-base percentage of .364, and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among all qualifying players, he is 113th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson has 88 hits and is batting .289 this season.

Willson Contreras has 13 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Contreras heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-best OBP (.324) and slugging percentage (.518), and leads the Rockies in hits (93, while batting .278).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck's .324 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .457.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 47 walks.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/5/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!