Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (59-42) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and MNNT

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-230) | MIN: (+190)

LAD: (-230) | MIN: (+190) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | MIN: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | MIN: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 8-7, 2.59 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 3.95 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7) versus the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 9-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Woods Richardson's starts. The Twins are 2-2 in Woods Richardson's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.1%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +190 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Twins. The Dodgers are -114 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -105.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Twins on July 22, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 52, or 60.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 18 of 24 games when listed as at least -230 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 99 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 42-57-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-18).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times this season for a 39-52-5 record against the over/under.

The Twins are 48-48-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 106 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .614, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 131st.

Betts heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a double and two walks.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by 85 hits.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 103 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Pages enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.583), and paces the Twins in hits (91, while batting .292).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 108th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .262.

Willi Castro is batting .258 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Dodgers vs Twins Head to Head

7/21/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/9/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/17/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/16/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/15/2023: 9-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2022: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/9/2022: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/13/2022: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!