Mariners vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

The Seattle Mariners will face the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Tuesday.

Mariners vs Brewers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (53-47) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (60-40)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and FDSWI

Mariners vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | MIL: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | MIL: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205)

SEA: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Mariners vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-3, 3.39 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (2-3) for the Mariners and Jacob Misiorowski (4-1) for the Brewers. Gilbert's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. The Brewers are 4-1-0 against the spread when Misiorowski starts. The Brewers won each of Misiorowski's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.5%)

Mariners vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -126 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Brewers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Brewers. The Mariners are +168 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -205.

Mariners vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Brewers on July 22, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Mariners vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 35 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 27 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 42-55-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have a 26-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Milwaukee has a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of its games).

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-54-1).

The Brewers have put together a 55-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (93) this season while batting .255 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .613.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 90th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with four walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .249 with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging in the major leagues.

Randy Arozarena is batting .249 with a .463 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .285/.384/.387 this season and leads the Mariners with an OPS of .771.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 112 hits with a .458 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Brewers. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 65th, his on-base percentage is 133rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Chourio heads into this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .261 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Brice Turang has 15 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks while hitting .278.

William Contreras is batting .244 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 56 walks.

Mariners vs Brewers Head to Head

7/21/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2024: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/6/2024: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/5/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

