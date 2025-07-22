Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 22

Will Eugenio Suárez or Ketel Marte go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 99 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 99 games (has homered in 28.3% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Cooper Hummel (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 100 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 100 games (has homered in 31% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 88 games

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 100 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 100 games (has homered in 30% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 99 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 99 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 81 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 81 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 88 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 88 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Riley Greene (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 95 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 95 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 92 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 92 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 87 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 87 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 98 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 98 games (has homered in 30.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 73 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets