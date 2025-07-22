Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Houston Astros (58-42) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-51)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SCHN

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

HOU: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 10-4, 2.75 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-6, 5.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (10-4) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Valdez and his team have a record of 9-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-5. The Diamondbacks have gone 5-10-0 ATS in Rodríguez's 15 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-2 record in Rodríguez's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.3%)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +130 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -156.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Diamondbacks game on July 22 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 38, or 56.7%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 26-19 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 99 opportunities.

The Astros are 51-48-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks are 16-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.5% of those games).

Arizona has a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-41-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks are 47-51-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season. He has a .278 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Walker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cam Smith has seven home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Smith takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .130 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a team-high .372 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .417.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 55th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has racked up 93 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying players, he is 84th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has a slugging percentage of .452, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs and 32 walks.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/21/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2024: 12-6 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-6 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2024: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/6/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2023: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/30/2023: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2022: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

