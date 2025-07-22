Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (52-49) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-65)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CHSN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-225) | CHW: (+188)

TB: (-225) | CHW: (+188) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

TB: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-5, 2.86 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-7, 3.79 ERA

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (7-5) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (2-7). Rasmussen and his team are 9-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rasmussen's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. When Martin starts, the White Sox are 6-7-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those matchups.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (73.1%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +188 underdog on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -110 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -110.

The over/under for Rays-White Sox on July 22 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 30, or 58.8%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -225 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 45-53-0 against the spread in their 98 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 34.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-62).

Chicago is 3-25 (winning only 10.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-50-5).

The White Sox have collected a 54-44-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (97) this season while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Caminero has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .316 with 35 walks and 48 runs scored.

Brandon Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 87 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .480.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .223 with 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 144th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Vargas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .234 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Luis Robert is batting .206 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

Chase Meidroth has a .333 OBP to pace his team.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/7/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/6/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/28/2024: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/27/2024: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/26/2024: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2023: 12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

