3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday 5/9/25

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

You don’t have to panic in the Stanley Cup Playoffs until you lose at home. In that regard, the Florida Panthers have nothing to worry about in their second-round matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Down 2-0 heading into a pivotal Game 3, we’re anticipating another show-stopping performance from Florida.

The Panthers were tough-luck losers in each of the series' first two games. They out-possessed, out-chanced, and out-played their division counterparts but still face a deficit heading home. First, Florida put up a 54.8% expected goals-for rating while out-chancing the Leafs 32-16 in scoring opportunities and 12-8 in high-danger chances.

The gap was even more significant in Game 2. The Panthers posted 31 scoring chances and 15 high-danger opportunities, besting Toronto’s 11 and six, respectively. Naturally, those imbalanced production metrics tilted the ice even further in Florida’s favor. The Panthers left Toronto with consecutive losses despite producing a 74.5% expected goals-for rating in the second contest.

Florida didn’t deserve to lose both of those games. They were the analytically superior team in Games 1 and 2. Now heading back to Sunrise, the Panthers can maximize their production by line matching and not letting the Leafs’ top players continue to do damage. The betting line reflects their anticipated superiority in Game 3, but we still see an edge on the Panthers.

Florida is one of the better teams in the league at extracting maximum value from every part of their lineup. While their top line continues to deliver the most robust scoring, several players are underachieving relative to their metrics. Count Sam Bennett as one of the progression candidates heading into Game 3.

Bennett plays a responsible two-way game, but the Panthers have deployed him almost exclusively in the attacking zone. So far this postseason, the former first-round pick has started 87.5% of his shifts in the opponents’ end. Naturally, that correlates with top-end production metrics. Bennett is averaging 9.4 scoring and 4.0 high-danger chances per game, contributing to his sterling 62.0% expected goals-for rating.

Still, Bennett is vastly under-performing relative to those metrics. He has been held scoreless in two of his last four, which is contraindicated in his increased production. Across that four-game sample, Bennett is up to 17 shots while playing an average of 17:30 per game. That puts him well ahead of the eight shots and 14:40 he averaged through the first three games.

Bennett should see a substantive increase in scoring over the coming games. He’s tragically underperforming, which becomes even more evident when we factor in his increased offensive zone time and production. A multi-point effort isn’t out of the question, but there’s value in backing him to record one or more points.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

We must get honest about the Winnipeg Jets’ chances of going on an extended playoff run. The Presidents' Trophy winners have an eroding analytics profile and could not defend against the Dallas Stars’ relentless attack in the series opener. With Connor Hellebuyck faltering between the pipes, they are at a disadvantage in Game 2 on Friday night.

Winnipeg was outmatched in Game 1. Despite riding an epic wave of momentum and playing in front of their home faithful, the Jets were at a constant disadvantage versus the Stars. Winnipeg was outchanced 10-9 in scoring and high-danger chances, resulting in a 48.9% expected goals-for rating. More concerningly, that was the fourth time in six games that they were outplayed.

Those concerns become even more exacerbated by Hellebuyck’s underwhelming play. Consistently one of the best goalies in the regular season, the Jets' netminder has been fighting the puck the entire postseason. Across eight playoff games, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has an 83.6% save percentage. Moreover, he has posted an in-game mark above 89.7% just once over that stretch.

The Jets find themselves at a deficit versus the Stars. It’s not reflected in the current betting prices, but that only enhances the value on the visitors in Game 2. Unfortunately for Jets fans, Winnipeg doesn’t deserve to be this far ahead.

