2025 NHL Playoffs Second Round: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds
Every spot in the second round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the next matchups.
Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.
2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
2025 NHL Playoffs Matchups
These are the matchups for the second round of the NHL Playoffs:
Eastern Conference
- A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Florida Panthers
- M1 Washington Capitals vs. M2 Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference
- C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. C2 Dallas Stars
- P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
When Do NHL Playoffs Start?
The second round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Monday, May 5th.
All second round matchups are a best-of-seven series, played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format.
NHL Second Round Series Winner Odds
Here are the current odds for each team to win their second-round series via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs. Stars
Capitals vs. Hurricane
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers
Golden Knights vs. Oilers
