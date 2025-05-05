FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

2025 NHL Playoffs Second Round: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Every spot in the second round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the next matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 NHL Playoffs Matchups

These are the matchups for the second round of the NHL Playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Do NHL Playoffs Start?

The second round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Monday, May 5th.

All second round matchups are a best-of-seven series, played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

NHL Second Round Series Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win their second-round series via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Stars

WPG/DAL Series Winner
Winnipeg Jets
Dallas Stars

Odds/lines subject to change

Capitals vs. Hurricane

WSH/CAR Series Winner
Washington Capitals
Carolina Hurricanes

Odds/lines subject to change

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

TOR/FLA Series Winner
Toronto Maple Leafs
Florida Panthers

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden Knights vs. Oilers

VGK/EDM Series Winner
Vegas Golden Knights
Edmonton Oilers

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out our coverage of the NHL Playoffs at FanDuel Research.

