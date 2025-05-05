2025 NHL Playoffs Second Round: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

Every spot in the second round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the next matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NHL Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 NHL Playoffs Matchups

These are the matchups for the second round of the NHL Playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Do NHL Playoffs Start?

The second round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Monday, May 5th.

All second round matchups are a best-of-seven series, played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

NHL Second Round Series Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win their second-round series via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Stars

WPG/DAL Series Winner WPG/DAL Series Winner Winnipeg Jets +138 Dallas Stars -166 View more odds in Sportsbook

Capitals vs. Hurricane

WSH/CAR Series Winner WSH/CAR Series Winner Washington Capitals +136 Carolina Hurricanes -164 View more odds in Sportsbook

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

TOR/FLA Series Winner TOR/FLA Series Winner Toronto Maple Leafs +146 Florida Panthers -176 View more odds in Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Oilers

VGK/EDM Series Winner VGK/EDM Series Winner Vegas Golden Knights -110 Edmonton Oilers -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

