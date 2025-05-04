3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Blues vs. Jets in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets for Game 7 of Blues-Jets

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

After six heart-stopping games, it all comes down to this. The Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues in a monumental clash of Central Division titans. The home team is 6-0 in this series, but that trend could be reversed in this Game 7 showdown.

Analytically, these teams stack up very evenly. The Blues had the advantage in Games 3 to 5, but the Jets were able to tilt the ice back in their favor in Game 6. Altogether, Winnipeg boasts a slightly superior 52.4% expected goals-for rating advantage; however, St. Louis is clearly making the most of its opportunities, producing a 62.1% actual goals-for rating.

The Blues’ ability to capitalize has been the difference in this series. Moreover, they possess a secret weapon between the pipes. Time and time again, Jordan Binnington comes up big when his team needs him most. Back in 2019, he led the Blues back from the brink of disaster, helping them hoist the Stanley Cup. Binnington did it again with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Cup this past winter and is up to his usual antics this postseason.

Winnipeg’s offense has fallen flat on its face in the latter stages of this series. The Jets have recorded one or fewer goals at five-on-five in three of their last four, getting outscored 17-6 over that stretch. In such a tightly contested matchup, the winner will be decided by which team executes. In that regard, the Blues hold a substantive advantage.

While the scores of this series point toward some lopsided affairs, the underlying metrics support that these games have been much closer than the scores imply. Without an overtime game in this series, the Jets and Blues can buck that trend on Sunday night.

Over the last two games, these teams have been fighting for every inch. In Game 5, the Blues held a modest advantage, producing a 51.2% expected goals-for rating. Winnipeg flipped the script in Game 6, posting a 53.6% mark. That parity is also reflected in their high-danger chances. While St. Louis wielded an 11-8 quality chance advantage back in Game 4, the Jets have out-chanced them 7-6 and 14-13 in each of those successive games.

Moreover, we’re expecting a prevailing defensive theme in this decisive Game 7. While the scores point toward free-flowing games, both teams have fared well in their defensive ends. The Jets have held St. Louis to just 17.2 scoring and 7.7 high-danger chances per game. At the same time, Winnipeg is mustering an average of 20.8 and 8.8 opportunities, respectively.

Nothing beats overtime in Game 7, and that’s exactly what we’re counting on in tonight’s showdown in Winnipeg. Given the limited opportunities, we see a decided advantage in betting that this one goes to an extra period.

As noted, the Jets are underachieving relative to expectations. Granted, they face a daunting task trying to break through in Game 7, but we expect Kyle Connor to lead the way for Winnipeg.

As is typically the case, Connor has been one of the best Jets’ forwards all season. So far this series, he has produced a 66.1% expected goals-for rating while averaging 11.0 scoring and 5.3 high-danger chances per game. Moreover, Winnipeg deploys their offensive gem in the attacking zone 79.2% of the time.

Still, there is room for improvement for Connor. He sits over seven points below his expected goals-for rating (66.0%), churning out an actual benchmark of 58.8%. Moreover, he has been a force in every game this series, averaging 2.5 shots per game and totaling four goals and nine points across the six-game sample.

Winnipeg needs its best players to step up, and Connor will be up to the task. The Blues haven’t been able to contain him in this series, a trend that should continue on Sunday night. Goals will be at a premium, but you can count on Connor being a factor at home.

