3 Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Player Prop Bets for Packers at Eagles

Best Player Prop Picks for Packers at Eagles

Saquon Barkley has been a man on fire, averaging an absurd 138.5 rushing yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry over his last 11 games. After becoming only the ninth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season, there's sound reasoning for Saquon 103.5-rushing yard prop.

However, this is the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles competition level is about to go up, and that starts with the Green Bay Packers featuring the 10th-best schedule-adjusted rush defense while giving up only 4.0 yards per rushing attempt (3rd-fewest) and 99.4 rushing yards per contest (7th-fewest).

Green Bay hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 7 against the Houston Texans' Joe Mixon. In two matchups against the Detroit Lions -- one of the league's most potent rushing attack -- the Packers didn't allow a rusher to reach the century mark.

As the fourth-best adjusted rush offense, the Eagles have the ability to find success against nearly any defense. Taking under Barkley's prop also has to do with the opportunities ahead for this offense. Green Bay is without star cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) for the rest of the way, and defensive backs Evan Williams (quadricep) and Javon Bullard (ankle) are also questionable.

This could be a very thin Packer secondary, giving Jalen Hurts the chance to shine as he's expected to return from a concussion. There's a decent chance that Philly looks to air it out more than usual vs.s Green Bay. Our NFL DFS projections have Barkley reaching 98.3 rushing yards.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers may be forced to throw the ball more than they want. Some of this pick has to do with how I expect the game to unfold. The Eagles are probably my favorite cover of the week as 4.5-point favorites. With a negative game script, Green Bay could be doing plenty of playing from behind.

This would mean more passing attempts for Love. Our projections have him totaling 32.1 passing attempts, pointing to over 30.5 passing attempts. While there is some uncertainty around Love's status (elbow), he was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

In Week 1's matchup against the Eagles, Love totaled 34 passing attempts. Over five losses when Love played a full game, the starting QB averaged 35.4 passing attempts per game in this split.

If this game unfolds in Philadelphia's favor, as I expect, Love's passing attempts should get above 30.

Going back to the idea of the Eagles attacking a thin secondary, this could mean yet another big day for A.J. Brown.

The Packers missing their lockdown corner Alexander should play a big factor. Across this week's games, Brown has the fourth-highest touchdown projection among receivers (0.42). He's averaging 7.3 targets for 5.2 catches and 80.0 receiving yards per game since returning from injury in Week 6.

From Week 6 to Week 11, Brown had only a 15.4% red zone target share. This has gone through the roof since Week 12 at 29.6%. He's also scored a touchdown in his last three games while sporting a team-high 42.9% red-zone target share.

Additionally, Brown has seen his workload jump altogether over his last three, touting team-highs in target share (41.9%) and air yards share (48.9%). The Packers are in the bottom half of yards allowed per deep target while running zone coverage at the fifth-highest clip.

Along with Brown's juicy air yards share, he's received a team-high 3.3 downfield targets (10-plus yards) per game over his past three. Plus, he boasts the sixth-best receiving grade among qualifying players against zone coverage (84.7), per Pro Football Focus.

The red zone work is there for Brown to score again, and there's a decent chance he pops a big play to the end zone.

