3 Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Player Prop Bets for Chargers at Texans

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Houston Texans on Wild Card Weekend? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Chargers at Texans

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

C.J. Stroud - Rushing Yds Los Angeles Chargers Jan 11 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As discussed elsewhere, I think the Texans are undervalued this week. Part of that is knowing what kind of runner C.J. Stroud can become when his back is against the wall.

We first saw this when Stroud was in college. In the playoffs against the Georgia Bulldogs, Stroud showed NFL teams he could make plays with his legs, running for 34 yards in the semifinals. Earlier that year, when dealing with 32 mph winds against the Northwestern Wildcats, Stroud ran 6 times for 79 yards.

Stroud didn't do this much as a rookie, even in the playoffs, in large part because he didn't have to. The offense was efficient enough where he could sit in the pocket and let 'er rip.

This year has been different. With the receiver injuries piling up, Stroud has averaged 13.7 rushing yards per game, racking up as many as 59 in a game without Nico Collins.

Collins is back now, but with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell out, there's more on Stroud's shoulders. His track record says he can elevate via his legs, and this market doesn't require much for us to cash.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer C.J. Stroud +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

The rushing yardage mark is the tame route to betting on Stroud running more.

This is the unhinged version. But I do think it makes sense.

Across 33 career full games, Stroud has just 3 rushing touchdowns. That, though, is a rate of 9.1%, just a smidge below his 9.5% implied odds here.

We do need to adjust downward with the Texans' scoring expectations lowered, but -- at least for me -- that's offset by the potential for Stroud to run more. They also did run a trick play against the New York Jets in Week 9 where Stroud got a target as a receiver in the end zone, and that was another game where they were desperate at pass-catcher.

The odds this bet fails to cash are high, so keep that in mind if you decide to bet it. I'm willing to do so, myself, when you compare Stroud's baseline touchdown rate with where the market's at and then give him a boost with how important of a game it is.

Quentin Johnston - Receiving Yds Los Angeles Chargers Jan 11 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Josh Palmer sidelined in Week 18, Quentin Johnston had a massive role. Palmer's out again for this one, creating value in Johnston.

Johnston finished last week with a meaty line: 13 catches on 14 targets for 186 yards. If they were trying to get him some confidence entering the playoffs, it likely worked.

Johnston's role was decent before then, too. They've played seven games with him, Ladd McConkey, and Will Dissly active since their bye. In those games, Johnston has 20.2% of the overall targets with 24.1% of the deep targets, allowing him to top 43.5 receiving yards 4 times (57.1%).

You have to assume the Texans will devote resources and brain space to stopping McConkey, who has been a force all year. I'd doubt Johnston gets the same attention, pushing me to take the over on a forgiving market.

