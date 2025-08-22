3 Best NFL Preseason Week 3 Bets and Props for Friday 8/22/25

Similar to last night's two-game preseason slate, Friday is devoid of games where the teams had joint practices leading in.

Despite that, we still have low totals in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds with only one above 37.5.

Could that create some value we can exploit?

Let's dig into some of these games and outline which bets I like most.

NFL Preseason Week 3 Betting Picks

Eagles at Jets

This is the outlier total of the night, sitting four points lower than any others. It's eight points lower than the average total points scored in Week 3 of the preseason since the NFL switched to a three-game schedule.

I understand why, but I think it's too low.

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be without both Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee again after McKee suffered a finger injury this week. That'll leave duties to Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who are still better than a lot of the third- and fourth-stringers you'll see.

As for the New York Jets, they will also be without their backup as Tyrod Taylor is banged up, leaving Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook as the lone wolves if Justin Fields doesn't go.

That's why the market is low: we could see exclusively third- and fourth-string quarterbacks, and that's naturally going to suppress scoring. But given the quality of those options, I do think the market has overreacted, pushing me to side with the over here.

Falcons at Cowboys

This is a high bar, given the Dallas Cowboys have only 199 rushing yards through two preseason games. I think they can get there tonight, though.

A big part of it is the opponent. The Atlanta Falcons have proven they don't give two dumps about the preseason under Raheem Morris, going a combined 0-5 in his two seasons thus far. Their 40% missed tackle rate against the run this year ranks second highest in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

We should get to see plenty of Joe Milton III, and Will Grier has scrambled pretty often so far in the preseason. Add some talent at the back end of the running back room in Phil Mafah, and I like the path to hitting this prop.

Vikings at Titans

Betting the preseason is about having proper information and reacting accordingly. It isn't typically about taking a "that boy nice" stand.

But Max Brosmer is making a legitimate push to be the Minnesota Vikings' backup quarterback, and he should get a lengthy audition tonight.

Brosmer wasn't a good prospect in my quarterback prospect model due to his age and lack of efficiency. But he played a ton in college, and that experience matters. For an undrafted rookie, he has played decently well in the preseason, at least relative to other third-stringers.

Brosmer is nestled between Sam Howell and Brett Rypien, who both have plenty of NFL experience. It means the Vikings should get acceptable quarterback play all four quarters.

Getting 3.5 points is quite a bit in a preseason game with those factors in place, and I think they can at least keep things close against the Tennessee Titans.

