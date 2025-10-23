3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 8

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks usually work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 8

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Bo Nix ($7,800), Courtland Sutton ($7,700) and George Pickens ($7,200)

The best DFS game environment on the slate is the Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos. It carries the slate's top over/under (50.5) and has a tight 3.5-point spread. That's about all we could ask for.

Dallas' combination of a bad defense (29th by our numbers) and elite offense (2nd) keeps making their games great ones to stack.

While Dak Prescott ($8,000) is playing at an MVP level, I would rather roster Bo Nix. Nix brings more to the table as a runner as he's averaging 24.6 rushing yards per game with three rushing TDs. He also has a much better matchup against Dallas' poor defense as opposed to Dak being on the road versus Denver's elite D (fifth).

Courtland Sutton is the Broncos' pass-catcher to pair with Nix. Sutton's receiving yards prop of 60.5 yards is 28.5 yards higher than anyone else's on Denver. He's played at least 94% of the snaps in two of the past three games and can feast versus a shoddy Dallas secondary.

I prefer George Pickens to CeeDee Lamb ($9,000) for two reasons -- he probably won't see as much of Pat Surtain and his salary is $1,800 less. Pickens is having a stellar debut season with the 'Boys, and even with Lamb back last week, Pickens had 4 catches for 82 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Baker Mayfield ($8,300), Emeka Egbuka ($7,500) and Chris Olave ($6,600)

This one is a fluid situation -- as of Thursday -- due to possible injuries to Emeka Egbuka and Chris Olave. But as long as those two play, this is a high-upside game to stack as it boasts a 46.5-point total and 4.5-point spread. Plus, it's indoors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense underwhelmed a week ago. We should have zero reservations about turning to them against the New Orleans Saints, a team with a pass-funnel defense (25th against the pass and 11th versus the run).

With Bucky Irving, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all expected to be out, Emeka Egbuka is the clear stacking partner for Baker Mayfield. Even with Egbuka possibly not 100% last week, Baker still fed the rookie 12 targets. Assuming he's good to go this week, Egbuka should be very busy. Our NFL DFS projections have Egbuka as the slate's WR1, forecasting him to score 15.4 FanDuel points.

Olave was due for a big game, and it came a week ago, with Olave going for 98 yards and 2 scores at the Chicago Bears. He's had exactly 98 yards in consecutive games and has led the Saints' WRs in snaps in every game. He can keep it rolling versus a Bucs defense that is 15th versus the pass.

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson ($8,700), Zay Flowers ($7,100) and D.J. Moore ($6,300)

Lamar Jackson is expected back this week, and that means we can get the Baltimore Ravens back on our DFS radar. They're at home against the Chicago Bears in a game with a 49.5-point total and 6.5-point spread.

The Bears are an average defense, ranking 15th overall. They're better at stopping the run (7th) than the pass (17th), paving the way for Lamar to return with a bang. We project Jackson for 22.7 points and rank him as the slate's QB1.

Zay Flowers - Receiving Yds Zay Flowers Over Oct 26 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Zay Flowers boomed in Week 1 with 143 yards and a tuddie. He hasn't found the end zone since, but he is going to have another spike game at some point. It might be this week. He's recorded at least 70 receiving yards in four of six games, and his receiving yards props is an appealing 66.5 yards. He's also +115 to score a touchdown. Our projections have him as the slate's WR5.

By our schedule-adjusted metrics, the Ravens have the NFL's worst defense. They'll surely improve as they get healthier, but this is a good matchup for Chicago's passing game. I'm opting for D.J. Moore over Rome Odunze ($7,300) mostly due to salary. With that said, Moore barely trails Odunze in snap rate for the season and has seen at least five targets in every game, logging just one fewer look than Odunze across the past two weeks.

