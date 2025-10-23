3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 10/23/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jake Guentzel +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jake Guentzel remains stuck at one goal this season, but the shot volume has been there, so it's only a matter of time before the number starts going up. He was tied for seventh overall in goals (41) in 2024-25, which included a league-best 17 power-play goals.

The Chicago Blackhawks are 26th in expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.73) and 29th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (15.20). Goalie Spencer Knight given this team defense a huge lift, though, already showing 8.7 goals saved above expected in just five starts.

However, it's too early to completely buy into Knight's strong play, as this is his first starting gig, and he was 21st in goals saved above expected per 60 (0.188) among goaltenders with at least 30 games last season. The odds reflect this uncertainty; the Tampa Bay Lightning are one of just two teams with an implied team total above four goals.

Guentzel has -4.5 goals above expected and is averaging a team-high 3.5 shots on goal per game, so positive regression should be coming. This looks like a solid matchup to back him to add a second goal to his ledger tonight.

San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Mika Zibanejad +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

The San Jose Sharks are already well on their way to being one of the NHL's worst teams again, and they're a matchup we'll likely be circling a lot. Thus far, the Sharks are 30th in expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.99), 30th in Corsi Against per 60 (65.77), and 30th in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (15.24).

Well, it just so happens the New York Rangers are the other team alongside the Lightning with an implied team total exceeding four goals tonight. That should keep the Rangers' forwards busy, including Mika Zibanejad.

Through eight games, Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 31 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 shots on goal per game and 6.1 shot attempts per game. He's logged four or more shots on goal in half his games, even reaching seven shots on goal twice already.

Against a Swiss cheese defense, I expect Zibanejad to be on the higher end of his range of outcomes, leading to 4+ shots on goal.

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Bo Horvat +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Islanders are at home and getting the Detroit Red Wings on a back-to-back, and they're showing the fifth-highest implied team total (3.5) on Thursday's slate.

The Islanders' attack has shown promise through six games, as they're second in expected goals per 60 minutes (3.91) and seventh in Corsi for per 60 (63.67). Bo Horvat has been a big contributor, leading the team with five goals while averaging a team-best 4.3 shots on goal per game.

The Red Wings have performed well on defense thus far, but playing for the second straight night on the road won't be easy, and they were a below-average team defense in 2024-25. Backup goalie Cam Talbot projects to be between the pipes, and while he's off to a good start, expectations weren't particularly high entering the season after a mediocre 2024-25 campaign.

Horvat is off to an encouraging start to the season, and these are inviting odds for him to pocket a goal in this matchup.

