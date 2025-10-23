FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Best Minnesota Vikings Players of All Time

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best Minnesota Vikings Players of All Time

Though they're one of 12 current NFL teams to never win a Super Bowl, the Minnesota Vikings has the sixth most playoff appearances in NFL history. Those came largely thanks to the numerous all-time greats which have donned the purple and yellow

Even so, it begs the question: who are the best Minnesota Vikings players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Minnesota Vikings players of all time.

Best Minnesota Vikings Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Minnesota Vikings players of all time based on per-game Approximate Value (AV).

Player
Rank
Pos
Seasons
AV/G
AV
Games
Daunte Culpepper1QB1999-20051.108981
Alan Page2DT1967-19781.03165160
Chuck Foreman3FB1973-19790.928693
Randy Moss4WR1998-20100.89101113
Fran Tarkenton5QB1961-19780.89158177
Adrian Peterson6RB2007-20160.86106123
Carl Eller7DE1964-19780.85177209

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Daunte Culpepper (1999-2005)

Quarterback Daunte Culpepper enjoyed just a brief stint in Minnesota, but the peak rivaled anyone's in franchise history. In five years as a starter from 2000-2004, Culpepper averaged 3,719.6 passing yards, 464.6 rushing yards, 25.8 passing touchdowns, and 5.6 rushing touchdowns per season. He earned three Pro Bowl nods during this span, peaking as the runner-up for Offensive Player of the Year in 2004 with league-leading 4,717 passing yards and 39-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Daunte Culpepper Accomplishments

  • 3-time Pro Bowl

2. Alan Page (1967-1978)

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Alan Page has a good argument for the top spot on this list. A force throughout the late 60s and 70s, Page earned First or Second Team All-Pro honors in eight consecutive seasons at his peak. He won league MVP in 1971.

Alan Page Accomplishments

  • Hall of Fame (Class of 1988)
  • 9-time Pro Bowl
  • 5-time First Team All-Pro
  • MVP (1971)

3. Chuck Foreman (1973-1979)

Running back Chuck Foreman only had an eight-year NFL career, seven of which were spent in Minnesota. But Foreman made it count, winning Rookie of the Year in 1973 and clearing 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first six seasons. He led the league in total touchdowns (rushing plus receiving) in 1974 and 1976. Foreman finished third in MVP voting in 1974 and fourth in 1975.

Chuck Foreman Accomplishments

  • 5-time Pro Bowl
  • First Team All-Pro (1975)

4. Randy Moss (1998-2004)

Wide receiver Randy Moss established himself as one of football's premier receivers immediately upon being drafted 21st overall in 1998. He led the league in receiving touchdowns in his Rookie of the Year campaign and averaged 1,395.8 yards and 12.8 touchdowns across his first six seasons with the Vikings.

Randy Moss Accomplishments

  • Hall of Fame (Class of 2018)
  • 6-time Pro Bowl
  • 4-time First Team All-Pro
  • Offensive Rookie of the Year (1998)
  • Comeback Player of the Year (2007)

5. Fran Tarkenton (1961-1978)

Quarterback Fran Tarkenton spent 13 seasons with the Vikings, separated by two separate stints. Tarkenton was good-not-great during his first six seasons with the Vikings, but he really took off during his second phase with the team. His best season came in 1975 when he led the league in passing touchdowns en route to winning MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

Fran Tarkenton Accomplishments

  • Hall of Fame (Class of 1986)
  • 9-time Pro Bowl
  • First Team All-Pro (1975)
  • MVP (1975)
  • Offensive Player of the Year (1975)

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

