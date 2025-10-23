FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 8

It's officially bye-mageddon in the fantasy football world, with six teams on a bye week in Week 8, which is the most we'll see in a single week this season. On top of having to navigate six teams being off this week, there are also plenty of notable injuries to keep tabs on before making lineup decisions.

When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 8 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 8

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. CHI

Lamar Jackson has returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens, and the Ravens are going to need him to be special to get out of the hole they're in with a 1-5 record. If Lamar is active for Baltimore on Sunday, he'll face a Chicago Bears defense that is 30th in FanDuel points (FDPs) per drop back (0.62) and 28th in completion percentage over expected allowed (+4.3%) to QBs.

Bo Nix, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. DAL

Bo Nix just exploded for 40 FDPs (most by a QB this season) in the come-from-behind victory over the New York Giants in Week 7, and he'll now take on the below-average defense of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. In addition to the Cowboys being 29th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, they are 32nd in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.65) to QBs through the first seven weeks.

Others to Consider

Daniel Jones ($7,700 vs. TEN) - Daniel Jones has posted 22-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks, and the Tennessee Titans are 26th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 23rd in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Jaxson Dart ($7,400 at PHI) - Since becoming the starting QB for the Giants in Week 4, Jaxson Dart has had a floor of 17-plus FDPs, and he just put up a season-high 29.4 FDPs against a talented Denver Broncos defense on the road in Week 7.

Joe Flacco ($7,300 vs. NYJ) - Recommending Joe Flacco could end disastrously at any moment, but the New York Jets are 27th in expected points added per drop back allowed to QBs (0.55), and they could be shorthanded in the secondary on Sunday.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $10,200

Matchup: vs. TEN

For this week's DFS slate, I'm going to try to prioritize getting at least one of Jonathan Taylor or Bijan Robinson into my lineups despite both of them carrying a $10,000-plus salary. Taylor leads the entire slate with 25.2 FDPs per game this season, and the Titans are giving up the most rushing touchdowns (10), fourth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.00), and seventh-most explosive runs (runs of 10-plus yards; 19) to RBs through the first seven weeks.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $10,000

Matchup: vs. MIA

Bijan has two outings this season where he's tallied 40 or fewer rushing yards, but he's still managed to accrue 18-plus FDPs in five of his six starts due to his elite receiving role (71.4% route rate, 19.8% target share, and 2.48 yards per route run) in the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Up next for Robinson is a Miami Dolphins team that is 26th in FDPs per target (1.35), 31st in rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.33), and 32nd in explosive runs allowed (27) to RBs this season.

Rachaad White, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: at NO

Even though Rachaad White contributed only 6.4 FDPs in Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions, he still handled a stellar workload, logging an 89.4% snap rate, 72.2% route rate, and 22.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) in Bucky Irving's absence. Irving has been ruled out again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, and the New Orleans Saints are 21st in FDPs per target (1.26) and 26th in rushing success rate given up (45.3%) to RBs.

Others to Consider

James Cook ($8,200 at CAR) - I'll also have interest in Derrick Henry ($8,000) in this salary range if Lamar is active and doesn't have any limitations, but I give the slight edge to James Cook with head coach Sean McDermott indicating that he spoke to offensive coordinator Joe Brady about deploying Cook more.

Chase Brown ($6,900 vs. NYJ) - Chase Brown is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season, and the Bengals are decent-sized favorites over the Jets at home with a solid 25.5-point total.

D'Andre Swift ($6,800 at BAL) - Despite rookie Kyle Monangai cutting into his workload a bit more in recent weeks, D'Andre Swift has tallied 138-plus scrimmage yards and 23-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks, and the Bears have dropped to the sixth-lowest pass rate over expected (-4.4%) on the season ahead of a road date with the Ravens (30th in schedule-adjusted run defense).

Wide Receivers

Drake London, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. MIA

Regardless of who starts at QB for the Falcons in Week 8, Drake London is in a prime bounce-back spot against a Dolphins defense that is 25th in FDPs per target (1.55) and 28th in catch rate over expected allowed (+4.3%) to WRs this season. Through the first six games for Atlanta this year, London is leading the offense in target share (32.0%), air yards share (39.5%), receptions per game (6.3), and receiving yards per game (78.2).

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: vs. DAL

I certainly don't mind making a dart throw on either Troy Franklin ($5,400) or Marvin Mims ($5,200) in tournaments, but Courtland Sutton is still the No. 1 target in the offense with 13-plus FDPs in five of his seven starts. The Cowboys are permitting the most FDPs per target (1.95), fifth-most yards per route run (1.75), most downfield receiving yards (817), and third-highest end-zone catch rate (69.2%) to WRs, so all of Denver's pass catchers are in play on Sunday.

Tee Higgins, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: vs. NYJ

Although I'd love to try to find ways to fit Ja'Marr Chase ($9,600) into my lineups this week, Tee Higgins is also certainly viable with All-Pro Sauce Gardner potentially out for the Jets and the fact he has the second-highest target share (21.2%), second-highest air yards share (40.2%), second-most receptions per game (5.5), and receiving yards per game (79.0) in his first two outings with Flacco under center. Even with Gardner active this year, New York is 21st in FDPs per target (1.51) and 31st in yards per route run (1.86) given up to WRs in 2025.

Others to Consider

Emeka Egbuka ($7,500 at NO) - With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined, Emeka Egbuka is the clear No. 1 option for the Bucs, and the Saints are 27th in FDPs per target allowed (1.61) to WRs.

Zay Flowers ($7,100 vs. CHI) - My interest in Zay Flowers is dependent upon Lamar's injury status, but he's in a fantastic spot against a Chicago defense that is giving up the second-most FDPs per target (1.87) to the WR position.

DeVonta Smith ($6,700 vs. NYG) - The Philadelphia Eagles' aerial attack finally showed signs of life in Week 7, and there shouldn't be a $1,700 gap between A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who has scored 18-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests.

Chris Olave ($6,600 vs. TB) - Chris Olave has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks -- which has resulted in 12-plus FDPs in both games -- and the Saints are expected to be in a negative game script against the Bucs in a dome matchup. If you need to save even more salary at WR, Kayshon Boutte ($5,900), Alec Pierce ($5,800), Tez Johnson, and the two non-Sutton Broncos WRs are my favorite sub-$6,000 options.

Note: Egbuka and Olave are on the injury report this week, so make sure they are active before inserting them in your lineups. Jayden Higgins ($5,300) and Jaylin Noel ($4,500) could also be viable if Nico Collins and Christian Kirk are ruled out.

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts Sr., Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Matchup: vs. MIA

With me prioritizing the high-salary studs at RB and WR, we'll need to save salary at TE, and Kyle Pitts could have one of his more productive outings versus the lowly Dolphins. Aside from Pitts averaging a solid 5.0 receptions per game and 47.5 receiving yards per game, Miami is coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per target (1.67), second-highest target rate (23.3%), and most yards per route run (2.09) to TEs.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,100

Matchup: vs. SF

Dalton Schultz has been limited in practice this week with a back injury, but if he's active for the Houston Texans, he could be in line for another expanded workload due to Houston's injuries at receiver. Schultz hauled in 9 passes for 98 yards on 10 targets in Week 7 with Nico Collins exiting early, and the San Francisco 49ers are 29th in target rate allowed (22.7%) to the TE position.

Others to Consider

Cade Otton ($5,500 at NO) - Cade Otton has the second-highest route rate (80.1%) on the Buccaneers, and he'll see more looks from Baker Mayfield with all of the injuries Tampa Bay has in their WR room.

Mason Taylor ($4,900 at CIN) - Mason Taylor is going to be on the field often as Garrett Wilson is trending toward being out again for the Jets, though I'll admittedly have more interest in him if Tyrod Taylor is the starting QB for New York.

Defenses

Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

Matchup: vs. MIA

The Dolphins are an absolute mess right now, and the Falcons are eighth in pressure rate (43.5%) and second in completion percentage over expected allowed (-3.2%) this season.

San Francisco 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: at HOU

On top of the Texans potentially being shorthanded at WR, their offensive line is one of the worst trench units in the league, and the 49ers' defense has shown improvement with Robert Saleh returning as their defensive coordinator.

Others to Consider

New York Giants ($3,400 at PHI) - I don't want to place too much confidence in Philly's offense turning things around, and while the Giants' defense collapsed in Week 7 against the Broncos, they scored a modest eight FDPs in Week 6 against the Eagles.

New Orleans Saints ($3,000 vs. TB) - The Saints' defense is the minimum salary in Week 8, so they are certainly viable if you need to save salary elsewhere.

