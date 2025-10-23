3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 10/23/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Thunder at Pacers

Chet Holmgren's combined points and rebounds (PR) prop closed at 24.5 on Tuesday night. He ended up posting 35 PR in the season opener. His PR prop is now set at 26.5 -- a mark I still view as a bit too low.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the Indiana Pacers for a 2025 NBA Finals rematch. Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, and Isaiah Joe will all be sidelined while Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace are questionable for OKC. Those injuries could give way to a more competitive affair, as the Thunder are favored by just 7.5 points, and the over/under is up at 232.5.

Beyond a plus game environment -- the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers still figure to play at a strong pace -- there's a lot to like about Holmgren at this number. Injuries held out or limited Holmgren throughout last season, but he averaged 30.1 PR across games where he played at least 30 minutes.

If OKC's season opener was any indication, Holmgren is due for a breakout season on the stat sheet. In regulation alone, he posted 28 PR in 35 minutes. Mind you, that came against a strong and lengthy Houston Rockets group that limited Holmgren to 7 rebounds despite 20 rebound chances. Boards could be easier to come by against an Indiana team that's yet to replace Myles Turner.

As it stands, the Thunder will have seven to nine non-rookies available tonight -- depending on if Dort and Wallace suit up. Holmgren should be busy.

Nuggets at Warriors

Aaron Gordon was something else in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Following the All-Star break, Gordon averaged 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds -- good for 23.8 PR per game. He notched at least 24 PR in 11 of 19 games in the split. He kept it up in the postseason, averaging 23.8 PR across 14 playoff games.

The Denver Nuggets will open up their season at the Golden State Warriors tonight. A close spread (2.0) and high total (234.5) sets us up for a barnburner, which puts Gordon in a good spot to exceed 20.5 PR.

Perhaps most exciting, Gordon has developed into a knock-down three-point shooter. He averaged 4.5 three-point attempts on a 45.9% three-point percentage in the second half of last season. Gordon also went 5 for 9 from behind the arc across 59 minutes in the preseason.

You can get Gordon 2+ Made Threes at +120 odds. While he likely will not sustain a 43.6% 3P% this time around, his success from long range should afford him more volume this season. Plus, the Nuggets have surrounded Nikola Jokic with four viable three-point shooters for a reason -- he tends to find them.

Speaking of threes, let's look for Cameron Johnson to knock down three of 'em in his Nuggets debut.

Denver traded Michael Porter Jr. for Johnson this offseason. Porter had paced the team in made threes and three-points attempts for three straight campaigns. But now, Denver gets Johnson, a career 39.1% three-point shooter who averaged 2.8 made threes a season ago. Johnson nailed at least three trios in 54.4% of games last year.

The Nuggets were dead-last in three-point attempts per game in 2024-25, even while faring eighth in pace. Christian Braun, Russell Westbrook, and Peyton Watson ranked first, fifth, and sixth in total minutes played. With some new faces in town, we could see Denver's three-point identity change for the better during David Adelman's first full season as head coach.

In Johnson's final full year with the Phoenix Suns -- the last time he wasn't a team's first or second option -- he attempted the fifth-most right corner threes in the NBA and knocked them down at a 48.9% clip. Golden State allowed a 42.8% three-point percentage (second-highest) from the right corner last season.

Look for Johnson to make an immediate impact tonight for his new club.

