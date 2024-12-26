3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Seahawks at Bears

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Thursday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

It hasn't always been pretty, but Caleb Williams has had the volume necessary to go over this prop ever since Thomas Brown started calling plays for the offense.

In this five-game sample, Williams has averaged 251 passing yards per game, exceeding 215.5 three times. Both of the unders came on the road while he went for 330-plus in both home games.

This is a tough task as the Seahawks rank 11th against the pass in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings, and they've been even better since their bye. But Williams' overs have come against the pass defenses ranked sixth and fifth (twice) for the full season, so I have faith he can get there despite the matchup.

I mentioned above that the Seahawks' defense has played better since the bye. A big part of that is likely the arrival of linebacker Ernest Jones, who has made their rush defense much better.

Jones made his Seattle debut in Week 8. Since then, they've allowed 0.02 Rushing Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per attempt. They were at 0.13 before his arrival. Thus, their 17th-place ranking for the full season undersells how well this front seven has played of late.

That could be an issue for D'Andre Swift, who has struggled with efficiency all season. In 5 games with Brown calling plays, Swift has been under 40 yards 4 times, and that's even with Roschon Johnson missing all or most of 3 of those games. With Johnson back last week, Swift had 9 carries for 20 yards.

When you pair that with Seattle's defensive improvements, I think we have plenty of wiggle room toward the under here.

If this game had occurred before last week, this line would have felt light on Zach Charbonnet. He just doesn't seem fully healthy, though, pushing me toward the under.

With Kenneth Walker III back in that one, Charbonnet played only three snaps in the first half. Walker eventually got hurt again -- leading to his being ruled out for tonight's game -- but Charbonnet still played just 13 snaps compared to 12 for Kenny McIntosh.

This is likely because Charbonnet is dealing with an injury of his own. He was limited in practice last week due to an oblique, and this week, he was listed with an elbow injury. It's possible they tried to keep Charbonnet's snaps in check last week due to the dings and dents, and now he has to play again with just three days of rest.

The Seahawks are in desperate need of a win here, so they're going to play their best players. Charbonnet has looked like one of those guys when Walker has been out. But even in four games without Walker, Charbonnet has gone under this number twice, failing to eclipse 55 yards in both games due to the Seahawks' offensive line issues. When you combine that with slight wear-and-tear concerns, the under seems like the right play.

